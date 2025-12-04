  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

Detail of the Vishap rug
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideArts & Culture

Weaving a 3,500-Year-Old Dragon Rug Back to Life

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
84
0

For artist Davit Mirzoyan, weaving this rug was not merely a hobby — it was an act of resurrection. For ten years, his mind and hands worked tirelessly, guided by an inner voice and the weight of a mission he felt chosen to carry out. On June 15, 2025 — his elder son’s birthday  — he finished weaving a monumental Dragon (Vishap) rug. This moment marked not merely a project’s end, but a sacred delivery: a gift from ancestors, a bridge across centuries of loss, and the passing of a tradition on the brink of disappearance.

Mirzoyan’s rug is the latest incarnation of an ancestral flat-woven Dragon rug, a treasure rescued from the ashes of the Armenian Genocide and brought to present-day Armenia in the early 1920s.

From early childhood, Davit listened to his grandmother’s stories about the heinous atrocities she witnessed during her ordeal and the pandemonium of the genocide she was forced to endure. Yet, he could not have imagined then what important task fate had prepared for him.

It was as a student in the Art Department of the Armenian State Pedagogical University that Davit truly understood the rug’s significance. He realized it was not just a utilitarian object or a piece of antique tapestry, but the core of his identity, passed down through generations. He felt this with every fiber of his being, a conviction stemming from the deepest layers of his self. This realization grew gradually, eventually igniting a powerful, almost genetic urge to continue the cycle. That urge later solidified into a mission: to recreate this Dragon rug, which by then was dangerously close to disintegration.

This conviction, however, came later. From his first years of university, Mirzoyan felt strongly drawn to Armenian folk art and carpet weaving. His research revealed nothing similar to his ancestral rug, leading him to understand he had inherited something unique. By comparing available designs and applying logic to vast historical data, he concluded this was not mere folk art. It had ancient origins, stemming from knowledge possessed by ancient temple priests at least 3,500 years ago — a time when dragon worship was abruptly and violently terminated in Armenia. He theorized that these priests must have gone underground, keeping the Dragon rug weaving alive in secret, passing the designs and skills to their descendants through the generations.

Davit also discovered that since wool rugs are perishable and easily lost to time, each generation would weave an exact copy of their ancestral rug. With reverence, they would then retire the worn-out one, thus preserving the design for the future. This act of recreation was essential for safeguarding the rug’s iconography. Upon realizing how old, unique, and important this iconography was, Davit saw clearly the value of the millennia-old chain of recreations and the immense mission placed upon his shoulders. This rug now stands as a witness to the most  recent performance, in 2025, of a millennia-old sacred ritual. It keeps the design alive and passes  it on. It is a contemporary masterpiece that is simultaneously an ancient artifact—the most recent  link in an unbroken chain that nearly snapped in 1915.

The Ancient Lineage of the Dragon

Dragon worship in Armenia was violently suppressed approximately 3,500 years ago, but the tradition of Dragon rug weaving did not die. Surviving temple priests secretly kept it alive, and their descendants continued the practice into the 20th century. The tradition survived empires, the rise and fall of religions, and countless wars. But it faced its greatest test in 1915. The Armenian Genocide sought to erase our people and our culture. It nearly succeeded. Almost all of Western Armenia was annihilated, and very few bearers of this tradition survived. They carried with them their most precious possessions—not gold or jewels, but their stories and symbols. This particular Dragon rug was among the treasures saved, a survivor of our stolen heritage.

Detail of the Vishap (Dragon) rug

At first glance, you see a unified legion of dragons, woven in rows based on the sacred proportions of 5, 6, and 11. These are not random numbers, but a coded language—a sacred geometry from the cosmology of our prehistoric ancestors. Looking closer, you’ll see that each dragon is a guardian, cradling a unique ‘Tree of Life’ symbol within its form. Each tree, with its distinct shape and colors, represents a different facet of creation. In the spaces between the  dragons, rows of vibrant fertility symbols create a tapestry of life protected by dragon power.

The composition stems from “vishap” worship in Armenia — a spiritual tradition that was the heart of our land long before empires rose and fell.

Woven with pure sheep’s wool on a cotton warp (330cm x 130cm), the rug is a map of an ancient spirituality. The weaving is executed with such flawless mastery that it would make our ancestral weavers proud.

This rug’s value lies not just in its impeccable craftsmanship or stunning visual impact, but in its unbroken lineage. It is one of the last physical ties to Armenia’s oldest spiritual tradition, a dragon’s echo that refused to be silenced. It is a spiritual art form nearly erased by history, now reborn. This rug doesn’t just depict dragons; it is a dragon itself—a mythical power guarding the sacred tree of life that is Armenian culture itself.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Davit Mirzoyan is an artist with a master’s degree in art and art theory from Brigham Young University. View his work at www.davitmirzoyan.com.

 

