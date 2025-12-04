Kev Orkian Returns to AMAA’s Boston Child Care Event

By Christopher Abidian
WELLESLEY, Mass. — On the evening of November 21, the Wellesley Country Club pulsed with a special kind of energy. The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) returned to host its one-of-a-kind event in support of the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan.
Called “Hyeminds,” the event’s name serves as a rallying cry — an invitation to stand behind Armenia’s bright and deserving children, offering them the opportunity for an excellent, tuition-free education, and a helping hand.
The evening began with a mezze and cocktail hour where guests mingled and caught up with old and new friends. The room carried an extra buzz — perhaps because the event felt like the unofficial start of the holiday season, or perhaps due to the anticipation surrounding the return of Kev Orkian and his famously energetic humor.
During the reception, the AMAA Boston Child Care Committee and Volunteers circulated through the crowd, showcasing live-auction items including stunning diamond earrings donated by Long’s Jewelers in Burlington, a Boston weekend getaway at the Wyndham Beacon Hill, a golf foursome, and more.
When the lights flickered, guests made their way into the elegantly appointed ballroom. Event Co-Chairs Stephanie Stepanian and Donna Boole Yerganian welcomed everyone and offered a brief history of the Avedisian School — highlighting its remarkable distinction as the first (and only) LEED-certified school in Armenia, operating with maximum efficiency, and following global green-building standards.