Kev Orkian entertains the guests.
Arts & CultureCommunity

Kev Orkian Returns to AMAA’s Boston Child Care Event

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
34
0

By Christopher Abidian

WELLESLEY, Mass. — On the evening of November 21, the Wellesley Country Club pulsed with a special kind of energy. The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) returned to host its one-of-a-kind event in support of the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan.

Called “Hyeminds,” the event’s name serves as a rallying cry — an invitation to stand behind Armenia’s bright and deserving children, offering them the opportunity for an excellent, tuition-free education, and a helping hand.

The evening began with a mezze and cocktail hour where guests mingled and caught up with old and new friends. The room carried an extra buzz — perhaps because the event felt like the unofficial start of the holiday season, or perhaps due to the anticipation surrounding the return of Kev Orkian and his famously energetic humor.

During the reception, the AMAA Boston Child Care Committee and Volunteers circulated through the crowd, showcasing live-auction items including stunning diamond earrings donated by Long’s Jewelers in Burlington, a Boston weekend getaway at the Wyndham Beacon Hill, a golf foursome, and more.

AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian addresses the guests

When the lights flickered, guests made their way into the elegantly appointed ballroom. Event Co-Chairs Stephanie Stepanian and Donna Boole Yerganian welcomed everyone and offered a brief history of the Avedisian School — highlighting its remarkable distinction as the first (and only) LEED-certified school in Armenia, operating with maximum efficiency, and following global green-building standards.

They extended heartfelt thanks to Committee Co-Chairs Phyllis Dohanian and Susan Adamian Covo, as well as the hardworking AMAA committee members and volunteers. Yerganian also offered a touching tribute to her and Ms. Stepanian’s mothers, who decades earlier had modeled the importance of volunteering together. “And here we are now, more than 50 years later, volunteering side by side.” It was a moving moment of legacy and gratitude.

Clergy then took the stage to offer prayers, led by Father Ghazar Bedrossian of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. He was followed by Rev. Fr. Arakel Aljalian of St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian visiting pastor at Armenian Church of the Martyrs, and Pastor Aram Bedrossian of the Armenian Memorial Church.

Dohanian then offered a tribute to the late AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian, noting that every sorrow brings new joy, this joy being the introduction of the new AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian. Upon receiving warm applause, Buchakjian spoke about the privilege of being present at the event and the opportunities ahead for the AMAA. Speaking about Avedisian School, he said: “In the past several years, every single graduate has gone on to attend university — every one of them. This is not just an achievement; it is a statement. A statement that when you invest in young people, when you lift them up, when you remove barriers, they rise. They excel. They lead.” Then he introduced a video narrated by proud Avedisian School graduate Susana Boghossian, filmed on location and offering an authentic and touching glimpse into the school’s mission.

Following the video, Jeanmarie Papelian, a member of the “Armenian Education” Educational Foundation and AMAA committee, extended her welcome and gratitude to Pamela Avedisian and acknowledged generous supporters including the Bilizekian family, the Mirak family, and the Chekijian family. She encouraged guests to consider continuing their support through sponsorships and other opportunities.

Guitarist/composer John Baboian

After dinner, Stepanian shared the AMAA’s appreciation for those who sponsored Avedisian School students and supported the school’s operational needs that evening. She then introduced the night’s special guest, the incomparable Kev Orkian. Back by popular demand, the British-Armenian Kev is an award-winning actor, musician, motivational speaker, and stand-up-comedian.

Orkian kept the room laughing heartily, as he treated the audience to his signature varied entertainment mix that included anecdotes of trips to Armenia, his experience performing for King Charles, meeting Elton John, a most humorous conversation he had with his Armenian mom, and his extraordinary piano talents. Once again, a highlight was his original piano piece, Freedom, which he dedicated to the people of Artsakh.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: AMAA
People: Kev Orkian

He then seamlessly shifted into auctioneer mode, creating a lively, fun, and raucous bidding atmosphere. One that drove not only laughs with his unique brand of “motivation” to bidders, but also amazing generosity. A perfect finale to an evening that was already a smashing success for the Avedisian School.

As the evening concluded, everyone present felt proud to have participated in something far more meaningful than just a night out for a worthy cause. They had become part of a mission to support Armenia’s bright young thinkers — its “Hyeminds” — as they reach for the stars.

Special thanks to John Baboian for musical entertainment, photography services by Andrew Janjigian and Melissa Rivard, and to grand benefactors Pamela Avedisian, Hermine Adamian, Peter and Susan Covo, John and Michèle Simourian, and Phyllis Dohanian.

To donate, visit https://amaa.org/khoren-and-shooshanig-avedisian-school/. Proceeds from this special event will bolster the school’s programs and endowment fund, sustaining a high-quality, tuition-free education for years to come. All contributions exceeding the value of goods and services received are tax-deductible

 

