Kev Orkian Returns to AMAA’s Boston Child Care Event

They extended heartfelt thanks to Committee Co-Chairs Phyllis Dohanian and Susan Adamian Covo, as well as the hardworking AMAA committee members and volunteers. Yerganian also offered a touching tribute to her and Ms. Stepanian’s mothers, who decades earlier had modeled the importance of volunteering together. “And here we are now, more than 50 years later, volunteering side by side.” It was a moving moment of legacy and gratitude.

Clergy then took the stage to offer prayers, led by Father Ghazar Bedrossian of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. He was followed by Rev. Fr. Arakel Aljalian of St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian visiting pastor at Armenian Church of the Martyrs, and Pastor Aram Bedrossian of the Armenian Memorial Church.

Dohanian then offered a tribute to the late AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian, noting that every sorrow brings new joy, this joy being the introduction of the new AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian. Upon receiving warm applause, Buchakjian spoke about the privilege of being present at the event and the opportunities ahead for the AMAA. Speaking about Avedisian School, he said: “In the past several years, every single graduate has gone on to attend university — every one of them. This is not just an achievement; it is a statement. A statement that when you invest in young people, when you lift them up, when you remove barriers, they rise. They excel. They lead.” Then he introduced a video narrated by proud Avedisian School graduate Susana Boghossian, filmed on location and offering an authentic and touching glimpse into the school’s mission.

Following the video, Jeanmarie Papelian, a member of the “Armenian Education” Educational Foundation and AMAA committee, extended her welcome and gratitude to Pamela Avedisian and acknowledged generous supporters including the Bilizekian family, the Mirak family, and the Chekijian family. She encouraged guests to consider continuing their support through sponsorships and other opportunities.

After dinner, Stepanian shared the AMAA’s appreciation for those who sponsored Avedisian School students and supported the school’s operational needs that evening. She then introduced the night’s special guest, the incomparable Kev Orkian. Back by popular demand, the British-Armenian Kev is an award-winning actor, musician, motivational speaker, and stand-up-comedian.

Orkian kept the room laughing heartily, as he treated the audience to his signature varied entertainment mix that included anecdotes of trips to Armenia, his experience performing for King Charles, meeting Elton John, a most humorous conversation he had with his Armenian mom, and his extraordinary piano talents. Once again, a highlight was his original piano piece, Freedom, which he dedicated to the people of Artsakh.