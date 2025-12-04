At the Immigrant’s Table’s Pistachio Chocolate Cake Tart

This layered gluten free no-bake chocolate pistachio cake recipe is like a fancy ganache tart that requires no baking.
Ksenia Prints, At the Immigrant’s Table’s creative blogger who is enthusiastic about this Pistachio Chocolate Cake Tart:
“First, if you decide to make this recipe in a 6-inch cake pan, you will create a tall, layered chocolate pistachio cake that serves at least 6 people. Each slice is so rich, you may only want a small slice. But if you use a 9-inch cake pan or tart pan, it’s shorter — therefore, it will be more like a chocolate pistachio tart. You make a no-bake chocolate crust, too — so that’s another advantage point for a pistachio tart. With the layering that happens between the base, the pistachio cream layer, and the vegan chocolate ganache, it ends up like an incredible, beautiful layered cake. I’ve decided it doesn’t really matter what you call this gluten-free pistachio chocolate creation — the most important thing is that you must taste it to believe how really good it is — while being good for you.”
“It’s best to use high quality, unsweetened Dutch cocoa powder for the best taste and color. I love to use organic cocoa powder,” she adds.