At the Immigrant’s Table’s Pistachio Chocolate Cake Tart

1 cups almond flour

1 cup pistachios, finely ground

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Pistachio layer:

1 cup pistachio spread cream OR store-bought vegan pistachio butter OR Jell-O pistachio pudding

Chocolate ganache:

1 1/4 cup coconut milk, full-fat, chilled if possible

10 oz. dark chocolate

Pinch of sea salt

For topping:

1/4 cup chopped pistachios

Preparation:

Line the base of cake or tart pan with a removable bottom with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, ground pistachios, cocoa powder, sweetener, and salt, until you get a soft dough. Press the dough into the bottom of a cake pan covered with parchment paper, using a measuring cup to flatten it.

Pistachio layer: Pour pistachio cream into the bottom of the chocolate tart crust. Transfer to refrigerator to cool for at least 2 hours.

Chocolate ganache: Open the coconut milk without shaking. Remove the coconut creamy part up top, then top with enough of the coconut water to get to 1 1/4 cups in total volume. Microwave the coconut milk in 30 second batches until it is hot and simmering, about 1 1/2 minutes in total.

Transfer chocolate to a heatproof bowl. Top with heated coconut milk and set aside for 5 minutes until chocolate has fully melted. Gently whisk the ganache, working in small circles from the center and spreading outwards, until the whole ganache is glossy and dark. Do not rush or whisk overly vigorously, or your ganache will not be evenly tempered.

Assemble the cake:

Pour ganache into chocolate tart crust, right above the pistachio cream layer. Top with crushed and ground pistachios. Transfer to the refrigerator to cool completely, at least 4 hours.

To make this into a vegan chocolate pistachio cake, replace 1 cup of pistachio cream filling with 1 cup of store-bought pistachio butter. If you prefer to go the DIY route, you need to soak and then grind 1 cup of shelled pistachios with 2 tablespoons of maple syrup in the food processor for 5-10 minutes. If you want to increase the green color, add a teaspoon of matcha powder. If you want to ensure your crust is paleo, you can use maple syrup or agave syrup. To get a keto chocolate crust, use a sugar-free liquid sweetener of your choice. Use high quality, unsweetened Dutch cocoa powder for the best taste and color. Ksenia uses organic cocoa powder.

Ksenia Prints is a fifth-generation immigrant who was born in the former Soviet Union, grew up in Israel and now lives in Montreal, Quebec, and whose food is a mélange of many cultures and traditions. She spends her time cooking, writing, and photographing food for At the Immigrant's Table and other freelance publications.

