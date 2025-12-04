  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

Caption: Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia, third from left, and Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan, fourth from left, and international mediators meet in Geneva, January 30, 2020.
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Government Releases Karabakh Negotiation Documents

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The Armenian government this week released a number of documents related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict negotiations.

“Below are published a number of documents available in state departments related to the negotiation process for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which provide an idea of the content of the negotiation process that took place until 2020. A number of publicly available documents are also posted that are directly related to the first group of documents,” the government said, sharing the links of the negotiation papers.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan vowed to release key negotiation documents related to the Karabakh conflict by the end of the year, following the interview remarks of former President Serzh Sargsyan.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
