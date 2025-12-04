Armenian Bar Association Congratulates Commissioner Mkrtchyan on Appointment to LA County Superior Court

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bar Association announces and celebrates the appointment of Commissioner Karine Mkrtchyan to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, following the recent judicial appointments by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Mkrtchyan, a highly respected judicial officer and longtime member of the legal community, has served as a Court Commissioner at the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2023. Her appointment to the bench marks a significant milestone for the Armenian-American legal community and reflects her distinguished career, exceptional professionalism, and consistent commitment to public service.

Mkrtchyan has also been an active member of the Armenian Bar Association, contributing significantly to its mission and programs. She is a frequent speaker at the Association’s continuing legal education (CLE) programs and has taken a hands-on role in community outreach. Most notably, she organized the Power Lunch Program for ninth grade students of the Ferrahian Holy Martyrs Armenian School, introducing young Armenian students to the courts and inspiring the next generation of legal professionals.

Before joining the bench as a commissioner, Mkrtchyan built a robust civil litigation career at Fraser, Watson & Croutch, where she served as a Partner from 2018 to 2023 and an Associate from 2011 to 2018.

Governor Newsom’s appointment notes that Mkrtchyan will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fumiko H. Wasserman.

“The Armenian Bar Association extends its warmest congratulations to Commissioner Karine Mkrtchyan on this well-earned appointment,” said Ara Jabagchourian, Co-Chair of the Armenian Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Committee. “Commissioner Mkrtchyan embodies the integrity, diligence, and dedication to justice that our community values deeply. Her elevation to the Los Angeles Superior Court is a point of great pride for Armenian-American legal professionals and for the broader community she has long served with excellence.”