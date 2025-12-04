Aragatsotn Diocese Affirms Loyalty to Catholicos Karekin II

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The clergy of the Aragatsotn Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church on December 2 issued a statement in response to “unprecedented attacks and encroachments” against the Church in recent months, both externally and internally.

In their declaration, the clerics reaffirm their “absolute loyalty to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and its Catholicos, His Holiness Karekin II.”

The statement is printed in its entirety below:

“Bowing before the Almighty, we remain unconditionally faithful to our sacred oath, the doctrine of the Armenian Apostolic Church, its hierarchical structure, canons, and principles. We are loyal to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and its Pontiff, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

We strongly condemn the deliberate omission of references to His Holiness during the Divine Liturgy. Such actions are non-canonical, disrespectful toward the Church’s hierarchical leadership, and a divisive manifestation.

Given the current situation, we see it as our duty to publicly reaffirm our allegiance with great responsibility, pledging to abide by the laws of the Church, to follow the truth of the Gospel, and to serve God in holiness and righteousness for the glory of the Church. We commit to devotion through our words and deeds.