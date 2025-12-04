  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
49

Week

Latest articles of the week
St. Mesrop Mashtos Church in Oshakan
Armenia & Karabakh

Aragatsotn Diocese Affirms Loyalty to Catholicos Karekin II

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
49
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The clergy of the Aragatsotn Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church on December 2 issued a statement in response to “unprecedented attacks and encroachments” against the Church in recent months, both externally and internally.

In their declaration, the clerics reaffirm their “absolute loyalty to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and its Catholicos, His Holiness Karekin II.”

The statement is printed in its entirety below:

“Bowing before the Almighty, we remain unconditionally faithful to our sacred oath, the doctrine of the Armenian Apostolic Church, its hierarchical structure, canons, and principles. We are loyal to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and its Pontiff, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

We strongly condemn the deliberate omission of references to His Holiness during the Divine Liturgy. Such actions are non-canonical, disrespectful toward the Church’s hierarchical leadership, and a divisive manifestation.

Given the current situation, we see it as our duty to publicly reaffirm our allegiance with great responsibility, pledging to abide by the laws of the Church, to follow the truth of the Gospel, and to serve God in holiness and righteousness for the glory of the Church. We commit to devotion through our words and deeds.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Above all, we must show obedience and humility, be followers of God’s word, care for the Church, and engage in unceasing prayer. We must remain irreproachable in our priestly and monastic vocations.

We once again affirm and sign this declaration with spiritual clarity and courageous conviction,” the statement reads.”

This declaration follows criticism from a group of senior Armenian Church officials — archbishops and bishops — who accused Catholicos Karekin II of covering up actions involving Archbishop Arshak Khachatryan, Chancellor of the Mother See, citing video evidence.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Government Releases Karabakh Negotiation Documents
Next Kev Orkian Returns to AMAA’s Boston Child Care Event
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.