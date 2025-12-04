  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

A photo by Alexander Grebeshkov
Alexander Grebeshkov: Capturing Armenia in a Realistic Palette

Artsvi Bakhchinyan
YEREVAN – Russian photographer Alexander Grebeshkov was born in Moscow in 1984. He practiced karate, entered a sports college after the ninth grade, and later continued his education at a university’s sports faculty. However, he never worked in that field and soon took up photography. At first, he shot portraits, clubs, and social events. In 2010, he made his first documentary series — photographs of an Orthodox mercy service. With those works, he won second place in a competition held by the Moscow House of Photography, earning a two-month trip to Paris. Since 2022, Alexander has been living and working in Yerevan. His personal website is: https://www.grebeshkov.net/.

Alexander Grebeshkov

Dear Alexander, let’s begin our conversation with the words of photographer Gisèle Freund, who said: “Photography can be both a document and a work of art.” How do you view your own photographs?

I don’t see much sense in such labeling. What is a document and what is art? It’s all subjective — especially when it comes to art. Photographs are simply photographs; I rather see them as messages, as visual texts. A photograph can be weak, mistaken, propagandistic, truthful, and so on — and always subjective! So, for me, both my own and others’ photographs are means of communication. The same can be said of art — we communicate using these tools. In the end, I think the real question is different: does what the author creates carry any meaningful message?

It seems you prefer black-and-white photography. The American musician Jack Antonoff once said: “Black and white creates a strange dream world that color can never achieve.” Do you agree with that?

Not quite. I often choose black and white because cities usually aren’t rich in bright colors — or they create a mess of pastel tones that blend together and don’t express much. Their combinations often convey nothing. Black and white eliminates the unnecessary. Although sometimes I’ve managed to make color shots with muted tones that worked well — but that doesn’t happen often. Most of my color photographs aren’t about color; I use it only to convey atmosphere.

I also love black-and-white images. But it seems that you see Armenia mostly without its colors. Is that so?

If we’re talking about the city, then yes. If color doesn’t fit compositionally and says nothing, it’s usually better to do without it. But for me, black and white are by no means depressive or gloomy shades — they’re a very natural, realistic palette.

Like many other Russian migrants, you’ve probably already told the story of how you ended up in Armenia more than once. But could you share it once again for our readers?

I flew here on March 5, 2022, as soon as I could find an affordable ticket. I was in panic and shock. I had no savings at all — my choices were limited, and I thought Armenia would be a very good option. It wasn’t about a beautiful relocation; it was literally about survival. But as it turned out, I feel more than fine here — I think I drew a lucky ticket!

Scenes from Armenia by Alexander Grebeshkov

What has your photographic eye noticed in Armenia that, in your opinion, often goes unseen by most?

I’m still not very familiar with what local documentarians are shooting — though there are some I really admire. But to answer briefly: I think topics that go against traditional conservative values are often avoided. LGBTQ issues, prostitution, violence against women — one must admit, photographing such themes is difficult anywhere. It’s also not easy to work on social topics — poverty, disability. Organizing and arranging such shoots is harder, and people in difficult situations are often reluctant to cooperate.

Many Russian migrants have already returned home or moved to other countries. How is it today for a Russian artist to live in Yerevan?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

I’m a craftsman — it’s easier for me. I can earn money from commercial reportage and staged shoots. I didn’t make a single ruble from my creative photography even back in Russia… That’s for the financial part. Otherwise, if a person is communicative, they’ll find company, support, and conversation partners — among Russians, Armenians, or anyone else. There are plenty of wonderful people here.

If you had the chance to take only one photograph of Armenia — one that would be preserved for future generations — what would you choose to capture?

A single photograph is something unique. There are iconic images of great events — wars, victories, catastrophes. Even then, we’ve later learned that some of those were staged. But one single shot of everyday life… Is that even possible, when our daily existence mostly consists of routine? I think such a thing would rather require a whole series.

 

