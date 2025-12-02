  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
49

Week

Latest articles of the week
Archbishops Mikael Ajapahyan (right) and Bagrat Galstanyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Jailed Archbishops Reaffirm Support for Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
36
0

By Susan Badalian and Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Two jailed archbishops have strongly condemned a dozen of their colleagues who have effectively joined Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to depose the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos Karekin II.

Eight of the rebellious bishops and archbishops met with Pashinyan on November 27 after issuing a joint statement that accused Karekin of covering up a sex scandal involving another archbishop, who is loyal to him and highly critical of Pashinyan. In another statement issued at the weekend and also signed by two other senior clerics, they urged Karekin to “voluntarily retire” to spare the church “unnecessary upheavals.”

Karekin’s entourage and other priests rejected the appeal, saying that its signatories have been either co-opted or forced into submission by Pashinyan. Archbishops Mikael Ajapahyan and Bagrat Galstanyan, both of whom are vocal critics of Pashinyan, condemned them in even stronger terms in a joint statement issued from prison.

“Before our eyes and in our presence, each of [the 10 bishops] had not missed a chance to flatter and cozy up to His Holiness the Patriarch, under whose paternal care they had received the highest titles and positions in the church despite being absolutely unworthy of that, of which their shameful behavior is a telling testimony. If His Holiness made a mistake in anything, it was in fact his trust in them,” read the statement published on Monday, December 1.

“It is possible and perhaps even necessary to disagree with His Holiness the Patriarch on everything — something which they have never done in the past 26 years [of Karekin’s rule] and, on the contrary, have sucked up to him —whereas we have done it many times, subjecting ourselves to the Patriarch’s rebuke and discontent,” it said.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Ajapahyan and Galstanyan went on to urge Karekin to dismiss “the schismatics,” most of whom head various church dioceses. They also said they suspect that the latter “played a role in our imprisonment.”

Galstanyan, who led massive anti-government protests in Yerevan last year, and 17 of his supporters were arrested on coup and “terrorism” charges on June 25, the day before Pashinyan threatened to forcibly remove Karekin from the church’s Echmiadzin headquarters. Ajapahyan was arrested and charged on June 27 with calling for violent charges. He was sentenced to two years in prison on October 3. Both archbishops, who are kept in the same prison cell, reject the accusations as politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the Mother See announced later on December 1 that Karekin has decided to convene on December 10 an emergency meeting of bishops that will “examine the latest developments surrounding the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church.” The ancient church, to which the vast majority of Armenians around the world belong, has at least 55 bishops and archbishops.

It was not immediately clear whether the 10 clergymen seeking Karekin’s resignation will attend the gathering. Their unprecedented revolt was supposedly sparked by a sexually explicit video posted by a government-linked account on the Telegram social media platform in early November. It purportedly featured Archbishop Arshak Khachatrian, the head of the church’s Mother See Chancellery close to Karekin.

The dissident bishops accused the Catholicos last week of “trying at all costs to cover up Arshak’s sacrilegious act” by torpedoing an internal inquiry launched after the release of the footage. The Mother See strongly denied the accusations.

Khachatryan on December 1 again dismissed the video as fake. Speaking at a news conference, he said he still has no plans to resign or ask Karekin to suspend him.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The archbishop also claimed that “various officials” from Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) tried in vain to bully and blackmail him into taking “certain actions” before the scandal. He did not elaborate.

SHARE
Previous Trump’s Azerbaijan-Armenia ‘Peace Deal’ Won’t Hold: Why the Caucasus Needs Indian Peacekeepers Now
Next EU Accuses Russia of Pre-Election ‘Disinformation’ in Armenia
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.