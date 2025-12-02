EU Accuses Russia of Pre-Election ‘Disinformation’ in Armenia

BRUSSELS (Azatutyun) — The European Union accused Russia on Tuesday, December 2, of spreading “disinformation” in Armenia ahead of next year’s Armenian parliamentary elections as it pledged to deepen ties with Yerevan through a new “strategic agenda.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed the document after talks in Brussels. Kallas also announced 15 million euros ($17.4 million) in additional EU aid designed to make the South Caucasus nation “more resilient.” She said part of it will be used for countering the alleged Russian interference.

“Russia and its proxies are already ramping up disinformation campaigns in Armenia ahead of the next year’s parliamentary election,” Kallas told a joint news conference. “We see the same networks that we saw deployed in Moldova that were active, so the playbook is identical. Our EU funding will also cover detection, analysis and response to foreign interference.”

Mirzoyan did not explicitly echo her accusations. He only spoke of “new engagements to counter hybrid threats” facing his country.

“The message of today’s meeting is clear: the Armenia-EU partnership is entering a new and more ambitious phase with a shared vision and responsibility to further deliver meaningful results for our citizens,” added Mirzoyan.

In his words, the document signed by him and Kallas will “complement” and go “far beyond” the Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by Brussels and Yerevan in 2017. It was not immediately clear whether it says anything about the possibility of Armenia’s future membership in the EU.