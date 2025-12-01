Chakalian Throws His Hat in the Ring for Congress

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. — Paul Chakalian is running to represent the 23rd Congressional District in California and replace the current representative, Jay Obernolte, a Republican. The election is slated to take place in November 2026.
In a recent interview, Chakalian, a Democrat, spoke about why he has decided to enter the race as well as how he ended up in the mostly rural district, which includes a good portion of the Mojave Desert and the Joshua Tree National Park and encompasses most of San Bernardino County, a portion of Kern County and a small part of Los Angeles County.
Paul and his wife, Hana, live in Yucca Valley with their two young sons. His wife is a physician who works at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning. He is the founder and CEO of Joshua Tree Distilling Company.
The 33-year-old has just been endorsed by the Southern California Armenian Democrats.
He first came to the area in 2005, when his father and uncle bought a house in the Morongo Basin. “We took it down to the studs and rebuilt it,” he said.
Chakalian said the district is an “R plus 8” according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index. That means that the district skews a little Republican.