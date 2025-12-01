Armenian Hostages Languish in Azerbaijan in Face of Opaque Judiciary

As the case of the Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan continues, many are worried. The ominous pronouncements by the Azerbaijani government and the relative silence of the regime in Armenia are causing worry for the loved ones of the former political top echelon in Artsakh (Karabakh), including Ruben Vardanyan, whose case is separated from the others. One person intimately involved with the fate of those arrested is international attorney and regular contributor to the Armenian Mirror-Spectator Philippe Raffi Kalfayan. He recently answered questions about how he thinks their cases are going.
How are you involved with the defendants?
I am involved at three levels. As an attorney, I co-represent the interests of some families of prisoners before the European Court of Human Rights, in association with attorneys from the Republic of Armenia (under the coordination of Siranush Sahakyan). As a strategist, I participate into a coalesced group of lawyers and former ombudsmen from Armenia and Artsakh that elaborates and coordinates the strategic litigation and related advocacy. As an advocate for the collective cause of prisoners, I initiated and took the lead for advocacy within the OSCE and by its participating states for the triggering of the Moscow Mechanism. That one enables in principle to send an expert mission in a country to investigate specific aspects of the administration of justice when there are blatant and severe violations like in the present case if ten countries make the request for it.
How many people exactly are on trial?
There are 23 prisoners: 16 are on trial. The other 7 have already been condemned and sentenced.
Why did the Azerbaijani prosecutors separate the case of Ruben Vardanyan from the others?