Balakian’s New York Trilogy Presents Rich Layers of Poetry

WATERTOWN — Peter Balakian continues to write poetry in a complex modernist and post-modernist tradition. He gives his take on life in today’s complicated world, both sophisticated and earthy, while connecting to multiple realms of history and culture, including the Armenian heritage. His new book, New York Trilogy (University of Chicago Press, 2025), republishes three long poems, each of which appeared in one of his three last books: Ziggurat (2010), Ozone Journal (2015), and No Sign (2022).
At first glance, New York Trilogy is just a republication, but in fact bringing the three poems together completes a story or experience. Balakian said, “I always wrote them with the idea that this would be one long poem in three sections. I began the first poem ‘A-Train Ziggurat Elegy’ in 2003.”
Balakian said, “The poem is anchored by a persona, an invented character — distinct from me, though based on many of my own experiences — who is undergoing a journey over a sixty-year period. I like to use the word persona so that readers don’t think that this is just autobiographical.” In other words, like other writers, Balakian has drawn on personal experience, but the poem itself is a work of fiction. He develops the character that he created through the three poems, which together present a journey over the course of around half a century.
There is an Armenian dimension to the poems based on personal experience which he transforms with the imagination. Balakian said that his trip with the “60 Minutes” crew to the Der Zor desert where many Armenians died during the Genocide is one example which has become an important part of the “Ozone Journal” poem.
Balakian’s writing draws on varied spheres of life, from literature to art to jazz to Armenian history and beyond, so it is complex and requires time and even sometimes research to fully understand and enjoy. He observed, “My model for this poem emerges from literary modernism, in which the mythic method, a technique that the [Erzra] Pound – [T. S.] Eliot era inaugurated, is an assumption about how the imagination inhabits history.”