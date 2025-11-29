Balakian’s New York Trilogy Presents Rich Layers of Poetry

The multisequencing in the New York Trilogy though makes it much more complex and intricate than Balakian’s first effort. The first and last sections have 45 parts while the middle one, “Ozone Journal,” has 54 parts.

In his essay “Writing Horizontal: Notes Toward the Poem as Space,” published in his collection Vise and Shadow (University of Chicago, 2015), Balakian calls his approach “writing horizontal.” He states there (p. 261): “Writing horizontal was for me not an aesthetic program, but rather a way of opening up space both linguistically and in the mind. The horizontal poem, I felt, could still hold on to the verticality of the conceit’s self-reflexiveness, the idea that the germ at the beginning of the poem could unfurl in ways that could be surprising and still connected to a source, the way the poems of Donne, Marvell, Herbert, and the Metaphysicals were always a source and form of invention. Verticality could keep the horizontal poem rooted in itself, giving the poetic field a disciplined center. But horizontalness allowed for nuanced feeling and perception that could skitter along mental wires and optical alleyways. It was liberating to play more with splicing and shifting in ways that advanced a larger consciousness of the poem, a spaciousness that meant more opportunities for movement — the music of rhythm could glide into the image in unsettling ways.”

Balakian explains in that essay that a series of experiences in 1988, while he was living in London, moved him into this approach, including broader global trends and events (one of which was the Armenian earthquake that December). He writes: “For various reasons that had something to do with this sense of the world and some inner needs of my own, I wanted to find my own ways for the poem to have a broader reach, to be a wider net, to have a more spacious arena to absorb stuff, things, ideas, voices, bric-a-brac, a bit like a Rauschenberg combine. The idea of what I was privately calling ‘writing horizontal’ was nothing more than an instinct, a personal orientation, a way of feeling and pushing the poem for more space and layers and flexibility” (Vise and Shadow, p. 259).

Changing Times

When asked how to reach and interact with readers in the new digital world, where mentalities and thought processes seem different compared to 30 or 40 years ago, Balakian pondered a moment and then responded: “In one sense, in the digital age, we can communicate with large numbers of people very quickly, and there has been a whole new phenomenon that started in 2020 with the Covid lockdown of Zoom readings.” While he saw a lot of potential for reaching the wider world in the digital age, he said that the irony or contradiction is that, broadly speaking, the book is less important in the digital age when people are preoccupied with streaming movies, posting on social media and living on TikTok.

He said that the way people think is different now, maybe more visually oriented, but the place of poetry for a young generation maybe both enhanced by the digital age and hampered; it’s hard to tell. A bigger question, he said, is how fundamental is literature to the wider culture in the 21st century. In the pre-screen era a book with pages was your primary text. Now there are hundreds of competing texts. Consequently, he said, “It strikes many of us writers that literariness has less of an impact on the general culture than it did 50, 60, 70 years ago.” Balakian concluded: “If that’s true then it’s a worse world in my view for literature and it’s a worse world for democracy.”

At the same time, he said, “We live in a digital era where societies also live with language in many forms and forums and that can be important for making serious language a vital part of human consciousness and thought. And, of course, the place of literature also has to do with education, and systems of education. Poetry is our most ancient literary form — it is inextricable from chant, prayer, song, and dithyramb; it’s the foundation of many social and cultural forms and literary genres. And, if poetry is taught with some seriousness in the secondary school curriculum, it will make a big difference in how literature is grounded in any society.”

Meanwhile, Balakian said he was not working on more long poems but on a new book of poems, many in shorter lyric forms, as well as another family story in nonfiction, and a book of essays.