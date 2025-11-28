Obituary: Simon Javizian, Funeral Director, Family Man, Musician

BOCA RATON, FL — Simon Javizian passed away peacefully on November 23 in Boca Raton, Florida, just a few weeks prior to his 92nd birthday. One of five children, he was the devoted son of Armenian Genocide survivors Barkev and Pergrouhi (Pearl) Javizian. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 28, 1933. Simon graduated from Cass Technical High School, where he participated in the school’s symphonic and marching bands while working in his first job developing film for customers at a local drug store. He went on to graduate from Wayne State University with a degree in Mortuary Science.

Simon met his wife, the late Alice (nee Mamassian) at age 20, when he was playing in his Armenian band at an ACYOA dance. They married a year later in 1955 and soon after were blessed with two children – Lynn and Semon. Because family always came first, Simon was a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather and sibling. He was selfless, hard-working, generous, and kind-hearted, qualities that made him an exemplary Funeral Director for nearly 70 years. Families and community members always found comfort in Simon during difficult times and he cherished those relationships for as long as he lived.

Beyond his professional life, Simon had an equally colorful and busy personal life with several hobbies and passions. He expressed an interest in music at a young age and became an accomplished musician, proficient in many instruments including clarinet, piano, saxophone, trumpet, dumbeg as well as vocals, to name a few. While in high school, he played in Detroit’s annually televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was a joy to watch for his family. Simon founded the popular Armenian band Ardziv and toured many cities throughout the Midwest, shaping the sound of the genre for decades to come. He enjoyed attending Detroit Symphony performances and operas with friends.

Simon was an active member of the Knights of Vartan for over 65 years. He was honored to have been elected Grand Commander of the organization, surely a testament to the respect and admiration perceived by his peers toward him. During his term from 1997 to 1999, Simon went to Armenia every six months, often with the Knights of Vartan leadership at the time, including Armenian Schools Service Project (ASSP) committee members and a large group of Knights and Daughters. His Avak Tivan donated over $440,000 to ASSP raised by their own Nareg-Shavarshan Lodge. Simon’s contributions to the Knights of Vartan were numerous and felt especially in Armenia.

He was a life-long member of St. John Armenian Church of Greater Detroit, serving as an active member of the ACYOA, Komitas Choir and Men’s Society as well as being elected to the Parish Council and as a Diocesan Delegate representing his parish in the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church.

All those who knew Simon will remember him for his captivating stories. He was a skilled master of ceremonies and a vibrant orator who could spin an average story into a thrill-seeking adventure. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter and appreciation of life to its fullest.