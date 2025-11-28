ADLP Press Appeals to Halt Rapid Deterioration in Relations between Armenian Church and Government

For some time now, informed Armenians have been closely following the serious deterioration of relations between the authorities in Armenia and the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church – the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin.

This situation, unprecedented in our centuries-old history, is all the more worrying today, especially when we know that, unlike all other peoples, the Armenian Apostolic Church has given our people in the past, and continues to give them today, irreplaceable moral fortitude for defending our existence.

The most painful and condemnable aspect of the loathsome current atmosphere is the crude street talk that has turned into completely spurious expressions and, moreover, the “revelations” of secret recordings, whether false or authentic, which serve only to destroy the deep reverence our people have for the Mother Church, and therefore, also the authority it ultimately has in favor of our supreme national interests.

As evidence, the measures adopted by the authorities to “reveal” secret recordings, in addition to being considered illegal according to international understanding, unavoidably and justly raise the question in the minds of everyone, especially clergymen, whether they may also be subject to the threat of release of the same type of recordings, though set aside for the time being. Such an unhealthy atmosphere is unacceptable and condemnable.

We have stated in the past and we emphasize today that the Armenian Apostolic Church is not an exception to all other Armenian institutions, including political and state structures, which naturally need reforms. The Armenian Apostolic Church, thanks to its clear and firm bylaws, has the legal structure and means to carry out these reforms. It is through the Armenian National Ecclesiastical Assembly, the Episcopal Assembly and other canonically envisioned means, that this reform work must be initiated, while respecting all the provisions of the Constitution of Armenia. Any other approach leads to the creation of a morally and objectively chaotic situation and consequently is unequivocally destructive and absolutely unacceptable.

The unhealthy atmosphere created in the homeland these days can only please the centuries-old enemies of of our people and our homeland, who still call Armenia Western Azerbaijan.