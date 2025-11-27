  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Recipes

White Coat Pink Apron’s Armenian and Middle Eastern Mezze

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
11
0

White Coat Pink Apron features 12 Armenian and Middle Eastern mezze or appetizer recipes that everyone will love on their holiday table, including hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, muhammara, and more. Diana Balekian, the creator of the White Coat Pink Apron food blog, is an Armenian-American allergist, blogger, and busy mom from the Boston area.

“At Christmas,” she says, “Most Armenian families pull out all the stops. It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you were born or grew up: Armenian families tend to serve many delicious appetizers, side dishes and main courses like pilaf (rice and bulgur), cheese boureg, yalanche (grape leaves), hummus, lahmajoun, kufta, and shish kebab. Plus trays of buttery gata, choreg, baklava, and bourma — the ultimate dessert sweets that are traditional to each family. This feat is accomplished by planning a menu to ensure that each family member gets to enjoy the thing they love the most — and to avoid the embarrassment that arises from not having enough food around this special time of year.”

“Appetizers are often an introductory course to a bigger meal. A mezze is a meal by itself. Another difference is that a mezze is a centerpiece uniting food and family for as long as they have stories to tell. Each year, our family comes together to make 10 or more fabulous appetizers to serve for our holiday celebration. Maybe more, depending on what counts as an appetizer. In fact, almost everyone fills up on appetizers and hardly has any room left for the actual meal (don’t worry, we make room). Since these appetizers are so traditional, we can’t seem to give them up. Many dishes that are too labor intensive or decadent to make during the year make an appearance at everyone’s Christmas table — and we all go completely nuts trying to enjoy them all.”

“Since many Middle Eastern appetizers are popular, I want to share some of these dishes with my readers. Here are dishes you might find at any Armenian Christmas (or New Year’s or Easter) celebration. And get creative with the flavors and ingredients: add almost anything to your homemade hummus or baba ghanoush dips, swap out grains for healthy gluten-free options, fill your boureg or turnovers with something different — the possibilities are endless,” adds Diana.

Diana Balekian

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush

“These two recipes are from photographer, stylist and writer Alexandra Daum,” says Diana. “Each recipe on her seasonal vegetarian recipe blog, Occasionally Eggs, has been carefully tested in Alexandra’s home kitchen. Recipes are updated with instructions and more photos if they don’t already have them, so they’re easy to follow. Fresh ingredients come from her home garden so they are about as local and seasonal as it gets.”

In 2021, Alexandra released her first cookbook, Occasionally Eggs: Simple Vegetarian Recipes for Every Season with Appetite, by Random House. With over 110 nourishing recipes, Occasionally Eggs will create excitement as the seasons change. Readers can explore fresh, vibrant flavors in spring and summer, with dishes like Chickpea Apricot Grain Salad, Spring Pesto Pizza, Sweet Corn and Zucchini Pakoras, and Strawberry Elderflower Ginger Beer Floats. In autumn and winter, it’s a time to enjoy warmer meals, including Apple Hazelnut Waffles, Sesame Roasted Delicata Squash, Smoky Mushroom Pumpkin Chili, and Tahini Date Banana Bread.

Hummus:

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups cooked chickpeas

1 cup tahini

4 ice cubes

Juice of a large lemon, to taste

1 small clove garlic

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt to taste

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Yogurt optional

 

Baba Ghanoush:

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

1/3 cup tahini

1 small clove garlic

Juice of a large lemon, to taste

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Olive oil

 

Preparation:

Hummus:

Place all the ingredients into a food processor and blend on high speed until smooth and slightly fluffy. Depending on the strength of your processor this can take several minutes. Check seasonings. Serve immediately or chilled, topped with olive oil.

 

Baba Ghanoush:

Roast the eggplants on a tray in a 480°F oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or char them over a gas burner for about 10 minutes. Put the eggplant into a bowl and place the bowl into some cold water to quickly cool the eggplant; peel the eggplant using your hands. Place peeled eggplant in a food processor with the other ingredients, and pulse until just mixed and not perfectly smooth. Check seasonings. Serve at room temperature or chilled; garnish with olive oil and pomegranate seeds, if desired.

Note: Charring the eggplants over a flame is preferable to roasting them, and the vast majority of Lebanese homes have gas stoves, so it’s how baba ghanoush is often made in Lebanon. Soak the chickpeas for 24 hours in water with a teaspoon of baking soda, and add baking soda to the cooking water as well, to ensure they are very soft. Use the best tahini you can get as it significantly alters the flavor. The ice keeps the hummus from heating as it blends and makes it creamier. Cayenne isn’t traditional but a good addition nonetheless. Yogurt lightens the color and texture of the hummus.

Diana S Balekian, MD, MPH

