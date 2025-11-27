  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
48

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

We Are Our Mountains Monument Vandalized in Artsakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
23
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The “We Are Our Mountains” monument, known as “Tatik-Papik” and considered a symbol of Artsakh, has been vandalized by Azerbaijani forces. The news was reported by the Geghard Research Foundation, citing ethnic Talysh journalist Rahim Shaliyev.

Shaliyev posted a video on X, showing Azerbaijani-language graffiti on the front of the statue.

“The historic monument ‘We Are Our Mountains,’ considered a symbol of Artsakh, has been vandalized by Azerbaijanis,” Shaliyev wrote.

Since the Azerbaijani military offensive against Artsakh on September 19, 2023, followed by ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of Armenians, this monument has repeatedly been targeted. Photos and videos of the statue defaced, Azerbaijani flags displayed at the site, and offensive messages directed at Armenians have circulated online.

From time to time, Azerbaijani public figures have even called for the monument’s destruction. In August 2023, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and head of the “Justice, Law, Democracy” party, proposed demolishing the statue.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Rare Early Medieval Khachkar Discovered in Armenia
Next Senators Markey and Whitehouse Spearhead Letter Urging Rubio to Press for Sanctions and Release of Armenian Prisoners in Azerbaijan
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.