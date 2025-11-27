We Are Our Mountains Monument Vandalized in Artsakh

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The “We Are Our Mountains” monument, known as “Tatik-Papik” and considered a symbol of Artsakh, has been vandalized by Azerbaijani forces. The news was reported by the Geghard Research Foundation, citing ethnic Talysh journalist Rahim Shaliyev.

Shaliyev posted a video on X, showing Azerbaijani-language graffiti on the front of the statue.

“The historic monument ‘We Are Our Mountains,’ considered a symbol of Artsakh, has been vandalized by Azerbaijanis,” Shaliyev wrote.

Since the Azerbaijani military offensive against Artsakh on September 19, 2023, followed by ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of Armenians, this monument has repeatedly been targeted. Photos and videos of the statue defaced, Azerbaijani flags displayed at the site, and offensive messages directed at Armenians have circulated online.

From time to time, Azerbaijani public figures have even called for the monument’s destruction. In August 2023, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and head of the “Justice, Law, Democracy” party, proposed demolishing the statue.