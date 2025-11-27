Rare Early Medieval Khachkar Discovered in Armenia

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — A rare khachkar (cross stone) has been uncovered in the village of Lernahovit in Armenia’s Lori Province during gas pipeline replacement works.

Construction workers alerted local police, who in turn informed the State Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reservations. Regional experts have been dispatched to examine the site.

The khachkar is believed to date back to the early medieval period, making it a particularly significant find. In addition to one nearly complete stone, separate fragments were also recovered.

Local residents say the discovery is not unprecedented, noting that pottery fragments were found in the area before. Elders recall that a church once stood in the vicinity.