Philanthropist Saad Kassis-Mohamed Announces Early Childhood Support across Armenia

YEREVAN — Philanthropist Saad Kassis-Mohamed, chairman of WeCare Foundation, announced this week his support for early childhood development in Armenia. The initiative will deliver practical help that families and teachers feel immediately: early learning kits and classroom materials for kindergartens and community centers, caregiver workshops, basic health screening for young children, winter readiness for classrooms including heating support, and simple water and sanitation upgrades sized for small children.

Phase one will run with local partners in Yerevan, Gyumri and Vanadzor, with disbursements beginning in December. The initial target is to reach up to one thousand two hundred children ages three to eight and to train one hundred fifty teachers and caregivers. Priority sites will receive new handwashing points and child friendly toilets, along with teaching aids and take home materials so parents can continue learning at home.

“This work is about small things that change a day for a child,” said Kassis-Mohamed. “A warm classroom, a safe tap, a simple set of learning tools and a trained adult who knows what to look for. We will keep it practical, publish what is delivered and where, and listen to partners on the ground.”

WeCare Foundation will issue a short public summary after the first phase, showing locations served, people reached, and the services provided. The initiative will be coordinated with municipal education teams and community organizations to avoid duplication and to make access straightforward for schools and families.

Delivery will follow a simple, transparent model. Partner educators will use a common checklist to select classrooms and centers, prioritizing sites with crowded rooms, limited heating, and gaps in basic supplies. Teacher training will cover play based learning, early numeracy and literacy, classroom warmth and safety, and how to spot developmental or vision concerns for referral. Community sessions for parents and caregivers will run in Armenian and Russian, with materials that can be taken home. Wherever possible, supplies and minor works will be sourced locally to support jobs and speed up installation before the coldest weeks.

Monitoring will track attendance, classroom warmth and safety checks, the number of screenings completed, and caregiver participation. A feedback channel for teachers and parents will be open throughout the term so adjustments can be made quickly, and the public summary will be published in Armenian and English.