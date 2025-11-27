  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Dr. Simon Simonian
Arts & Culture

Commemorative Evening in Burbank Dedicated to Komitas Vartabed

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
33
0

BURBANK, Calif. — On November 20, a commemorative evening dedicated to Komitas Vardapet took place organized by the Zvartnots Cultural Committee of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America. Despite the extremely unfavorable weather conditions, Hampar Hall of the Diocese was nearly full.

The opening address was delivered by Dr. Simon Simonian, chairman of Zvartnots. He stated, “We have gathered to commemorate the memory of the Armenian composer, singer, musician-ethnographer, musicologist, choirmaster, collector of folklore, poet, pedagogue, lecturer, and one of the founding members of the first international musical society, and the prelate of all Armenian song – Komitas Vardapet.”

Father Yeremia Abgaryan

The main speaker of the day was Very Rev. Yeremia Abgaryan, who has a unique voice and interesting style. He touched upon the biography of Komitas (Soghomon Soghomonian), who was born on September 26, 1869, in the city of Kütahya. At the age of one, he lost his mother, and a few years later, he lost his father.

In 1881, the Diocesan deputy of Kütahya, Gevorg Vardapet Derdzakian, traveled to Echmiadzin to be ordained as bishop. According to the instruction of Catholicos of All Armenians Gevorg V, he was supposed to take a mellifluous orphan young boy with him to Holy Echmiadzin to study at the Gevorkian Theological Seminary. Soghomon was chosen from among about 20 orphans, and a new life began for Komitas.

In 1896, with a scholarship granted by the philanthropist Alexander Mantashev, he departed for Berlin, and in 1899, he graduated from the Philosophy Department of the Fredrich Wilhelm University and the Richard Schmidt private conservatory.

Fr. Abgaryan recalled that Komitas delivered numerous lectures on Armenian music in a number of cities in Europe and the East (Paris, Berlin, Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne, Venice, Cairo, etc.).

Vatche Mankerian

Tragically, the Armenian Genocide in 1915 interrupted the genius musician’s activities. He was arrested and deported along with Istanbul’s Armenian intellectuals. After some time, Komitas was released from exile through the mediation of American Ambassador Henry Morgenthau, but as a result of the horror he experienced, he lost his mental balance and ceased creating.

The last 16 years of his life were spent in the psychiatric institutions of Ville-Évrard and Villejuif in Paris. Komitas Vartabed passed away in 1935.

In the artistic segment, master violinist Sahak Karapetyan performed Komitas’ Grunk, Gakavik and Gele Gele.

Then, the versatile pianist Vatche Mankerian presented the audience with a bouquet of Komitas’ music on the piano, with his own arrangements.

Sahak Karapetyan

The evening concluded with a speech by Fr. Manoug Margaryan, who congratulated the Zvartnots Committee for organizing such high-quality cultural evenings, and then concluded the event with the prayer. A reception followed.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
