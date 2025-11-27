Anthony Pizzoferrato: Responsibility of Preserving Armenian Memories

YEREVAN — Anthony Pizzoferrato is an Italian-American documentary photographer and photojournalist born in Columbus, Ohio. His work delves into conflict, history, politics, and social and environmental issues, with particular attention to post-Soviet countries and the Middle East. Anthony’s photography often highlights underreported stories and vulnerable communities, approached with sensitivity and respect. His images have appeared in major outlets such as Time, BBC, CNN, Politico, Bloomberg, Die Zeit, and Le Figaro, among others. Notably, his photo from the 2024 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day was shortlisted for the Siena Awards, while he continues to pursue long-term documentary projects. Since 2017, he has been based in Yerevan, Armenia, where he focuses on current events and long-term projects.

Anthony, photojournalists are vigilant observers of current events. You have documented Ukraine, Russia, and Poland, while several of your photo series — When the Streets Spoke: The Spirit Behind Armenia’s Political Awakening, A Candle in the Storm, Fleeing the Flames, Wounds That Have Not Healed, and Political Crossroads — capture recent, mostly tragic, developments in Armenia and Artsakh. They are deeply moving, stirring painful memories of what Armenians have endured over the past eight years and beyond, for which we are very grateful to you.

Thank you, I appreciate this very much. It means a great deal. As a photojournalist and documentary photographer, I see my role not only as an observer and a visual historian but also as someone who carries and communicates stories that might otherwise be overlooked or forgotten. Covering Armenia and the broader region has never felt like just an assignment, it’s become more like a responsibility. These moments are heavy, often painful, but they’re also full of resilience and truth the deeper the viewer dives into the images. If my work can help preserve history, memory, spark reflection and dialogue or deepen understanding, then I feel I’ve done something worthwhile and on the right path of purpose.

In your photographs, Armenia often appears in monochrome tones — perhaps a reflection of the heavy and difficult subjects you choose to portray. Might it happen one day you will depict colorful Armenia?

It’s true that many of my photographs of Armenia lean toward monochrome, both in tone and emotion. For me, this desaturated and realistic approach to colors is a way of stripping things down to their essence, it mirrors the stark realities, the resilience, and the silence that often surrounds the themes I explore and I want to keep the viewers engaged in the subject matter and not get lost in the colors. Personally, speaking I do not believe bright and colorful photos work well with subject matter that revolves around conflict, and heavy topics. Armenia has color, absolutely, but I try not to impose it unless it feels authentic to the subject. Authenticity is extremely important for me and the work I create or the photos I seek to capture and cultivate. Color exists, of course and Armenia is incredibly rich in it but when I’m photographing, it’s not always what I see first, I have to feel what I see before I take the photo. If I do not feel any kind of connection I move on, I consider myself a visual historian for this reason, I’m an observationist first and foremost.

Generally speaking, I think every photographer has phases, and right now mine reflects a certain emotional truth I see and feel in Armenia, it’s not so much how I see the country as a whole, but about certain realities that demand attention. Of course, Armenia is also filled with resilience, joy, and vivid life and depending on the subject matter I’m sure in the future I will begin to dive more into full color. Perhaps one day I’ll be drawn to the vibrancy, to the laughter and light that are also very real here. But for now, I’m still listening to the quiet parts of the story.