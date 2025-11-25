  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Several of the former officials of Artsakh on trial in Baku
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Yerevan Seeks US Help for Release of Armenian Prisoners

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
62
0

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on November 20 that he expects the United States to help secure the release of the 23 Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan, citing a promise given to him by President Donald Trump.

Meeting with Pashinyan at the White House on August 8, Trump pledged to ask Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to free the “23 Christians.” He said he is confident that Aliyev will agree to do that. It is still not clear whether Trump acted on the pledge.

Pashinyan revealed that he raised the matter with US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker when he met her in Yerevan last week.

“During the meeting, I specifically addressed that issue, noting that President Trump has spoken, including publicly, about his commitment to addressing that issue,” he told journalists. “I presented what we are doing on a bilateral level regarding that issue, and I asked the US undersecretary of state to provide information on US efforts made in that direction, and I asked her to keep the issue in the spotlight.”

Pashinyan said nothing about Hooker’s response. The US official proceeded to Baku from Yerevan. Her talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders focused on details of a US-administered transit corridor for Azerbaijan which would pass through a key Armenian region.

According to an Armenian newspaper report, Aliyev’s top foreign policy aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, told a senior Armenian official on August 30 that Baku cannot grant Trump’s request. Hajiyev also reportedly objected to Yerevan’s use of the phrase “Christian prisoners.”

The prisoners include eight former political and military leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh who went on trial in January along with eight other Karabakh Armenians also captured during Azerbaijan’s September 2023 military offensive. An Azerbaijani prosecutor demanded last week life sentences for five of the ex-leaders and 20-year jail terms for two others.

Pashinyan is regularly accused by his domestic critics of doing little to secure the release of the prisoners. The premier has dismissed their claims.

Neither an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty initiated in Washington on August 8 nor a separate declaration signed by Trump, Aliyev and Pashinyan on the same day commits Baku to freeing the captives. Nor did Pashinyan explicitly demand their release when he addressed the UN General Assembly and the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly in September.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
