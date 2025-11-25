Armine Afeyan Leads the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative into a New Phase

WATERTOWN — Armine Helena Afeyan is the chief executive officer of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative (AHI), an organization founded in 2015 to express the gratitude of Armenians who survived a genocide a century earlier. Its motto is “Gratitude in action,” and it works to address current humanitarian challenges. AHI held a ceremony and dinner to announce the 2025 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity at Ellis Island on November 6, at which Afeyan was one of the speakers.
Afeyan said that this event, the first in-person prize ceremony by AHI on the East Coast of the United States, was very much a successful one. “When we set out to do this, planning over a year ago, we knew we wanted to do something that was ambitious. We wanted to land in the US with two feet because it is … the historical philanthropic hub, and even with everything that is happening in global humanitarian aid, it is still a humanitarian hub,” she said.
Ellis Island is a symbolically important site for AHI because Aurora Mardiganian, the person after which AHI was named, came through there while immigrating to the US after surviving the Armenian Genocide (as did many Armenians). Furthermore, she said, “the reason why we do this [event] is because it is the singular, the best way, of showing people what the world could look like if humanitarians were actually upheld as the best of humanity.”
She noted that while AHI was proud to have many Armenian leaders present there, the audience was largely non-Armenian, including many who were new to Aurora. She said this “is ultimately what this is about too. It is scope. It is telling the story. It is telling true to our roots…but the goal is to expand the umbrella. We don’t have the market cornered on suffering and we won’t ultimately win if we don’t have teammates.”
Afeyan said that the event financially also went very well as it was oversubscribed, and there was a significant portion of new donors, including those making multiyear commitments to Aurora’s future. While no figures have officially been released, as an indication of the scope, the booklet distributed to guests at the event acknowledges two donors of $1 million or more and two donors of $250,000 or more, along with donors of other amounts.
Role in Aurora