Armenians Risk Losing Another Key Voice on Genocide

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Alan Whitehorn

The international community is on the verge of losing another cornerstone of genocide studies, meanwhile mass atrocities are unfolding across the globe. Less than a year after the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (MIGS) at Concordia University abruptly closed, the International Institute of Genocide and Human Rights Studies (a division of the Zoryan Institute), one of the few remaining Canadian institutions devoted to genocide research and education, now faces an existential crisis.

The closure of MIGS came as a shock. During four decades, the institute influenced humanitarian policy and trained advocates on genocide prevention. Its sudden disappearance, driven by budget pressures and academic fragmentation, left a vacuum in Canada’s educational and policy landscape. If such a well-established institution can vanish overnight, the risk to smaller, independent organizations is even greater.

As its website notes “In 1982, the Zoryan Institute for Contemporary Armenian Research and Documentation was established in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The co-founding members were Garbis Kortian, Gerard J. Libaridian, and K. M. Greg Sarkissian. They were joined by Tatul Sonentz-Papazian and Levon Sarkissian to incorporate the Institute as a registered American non-for-profit.”

Now largely based in Toronto, the Zoryan Institute faces an existential crisis. The Zoryan Institute and its Genocide and Human Rights Studies program have been a global hub for genocide scholarship. Working with the University of Toronto, Zoryan created a respected graduate program that trained generations of scholars from 73 countries. Over the years, a number of my Royal Military College of Canada graduates benefitted enormously from attending the international course. The Zoryan has published peer-reviewed journals, maintained a key historical archive on the Armenian Genocide, and consistently fostered thoughtful public dialogue on mass atrocity crimes.

Few other institutions are positioned to do this work. The Zoryan’s research has illuminated warning signs of genocide. It has built bridges between ethnic communities, equipped future leaders with the tools to confront genocide denial and distortion, and strengthened important voices in global human rights conversations.

But like many educational and human rights organizations, the Zoryan Institute faces serious financial strain. Donors are overwhelmed by multiple humanitarian crises. Governments are preoccupied, and foundations have shifting priorities. Long-term educational initiatives, though crucial, often fall to the bottom of the list when compared to immediate humanitarian relief requests

Meanwhile, the world continues to experience destructive wars in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and elsewhere. Authoritarian populism is eroding the democratic guardrails. Freedom of expression is increasingly under pressure, and in many places, historical research is being politicized or outright suppressed. Democracies themselves too often appear under threat.

The Zoryan Institute has often acted as an analytical seismograph, detecting and interpreting historical tremors. Without such institutions, our collective awareness of threats of violence, dehumanization and authoritarianism lessens.

The current president and cofounder of the Zoryan Institute K.M. Greg Sarkissian, the chief strategist of the Institute since 1990, noted that “For over four decades, the institute has been there to defend the historical record, educate new generations and give a scholarly foundation for the voices of victims of genocide. It has done so with modest resources, remarkable efficiency and integrity.”

Sadly, when institutions like the Zoryan disappear, their archives are scattered, their journals cease publication and their educational networks dissolve. The world loses a voice of independent scholarly capacity. Inaccurate historical narratives go unchallenged. Young researchers turn elsewhere, and the international community’s ability to contribute meaningfully to global genocide prevention is weakened. The loss of MIGS should have been an international wake-up call. It showed how even respected institutions can disappear quickly, if support falters. Armenian Diaspora members, as concerned global citizens, cannot afford to let this happen again.

In an era when authoritarian regimes are distorting history and democratic institutions face pressure, preserving independent scholarship is critical. It is a strategic foresight. It is an investment in fostering historical accuracy, democratic resilience, and an internationally credible human rights voice. We have already lost one respected genocide research center. It should not lose another.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

(Alan Whitehorn is an emeritus professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, Kingston, a former JS Woodsworth Chair in Humanities at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia. As an academic, he writes on the topics of genocide and human rights. As an award-winning poet, he explores the issue of genocide and its impact on Armenian-Canadian identity. A different version of this article directed primarily at Canadians appeared earlier in Keghart.org)

