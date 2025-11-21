First Training Program on Psycho-Spiritual Support Launched in Armenia

YEREVAN — The Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation (SRF), established through the vision of Armenian-American entrepreneur, inventor, and philanthropist Dr. Noubar Afeyan, on November 20 in Yerevan officially launched its first three-phase training program in “Group-Based Psycho-Spiritual Support.”

This educational program has been developed on the basis of three years of research, field experience, and impact data gathered by the Foundation. It synthesizes SRF’s extensive experience providing psychological support to more than 4,000 beneficiaries across Armenia, all of whom were affected — directly or indirectly — by the consequences of the 2020 war, including the forced displacement from Nagorno Karabakh in September 2023. Thanks to the joint efforts of leading Armenian and international experts, this body of knowledge has now been transformed into a comprehensive, three-tier training program.

“The aim of this major initiative is to build a strong community of facilitators and practitioners who, as part of the Foundation’s programs, will be able to provide comprehensive psycho-spiritual support in communities across Armenia — helping people overcome the individual psychological consequences of war, displacement, and, in sum, the collective trauma,” noted the Foundation’s executive director, Hovhannes Nikoghosyan.

More than 120 psychologists and social workers from various regions of Armenia applied to enroll in the training program’s first phase. Following a competitive selection process, the foundation formed the first training cohort, inviting 48 specialists.

“The training program consists of three phases and includes both theoretical and practical components, designed to equip early- and mid-career professionals with applied competencies in psycho-spiritual support. Through this innovative approach developed by the Foundation’s experts, the growing community of trained facilitators will help create a qualitatively new support ecosystem in Armenia, in collaboration with state bodies and other institutions in the field,” said Ani Manukyan, head of SRF’s Psycho-Spiritual Programs.

The training program is open to both experienced practitioners and beginners who wish to engage in innovative psycho-spiritual method and contribute to the healing and recovery of people and communities across Armenia.