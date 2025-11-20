Yerevan Ranks among World’s Top Nightlife Cities

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Yerevan has been named one of the world’s top 10 cities for nightlife, thanks to its blend of wine-scented evenings, warm jazz tones, and glowing boulevards, according to Armenia’s Tourism Committee.

The ranking comes from Condé Nast Traveler, which placed Yerevan 7th in the world based on nightlife density, citing the presence of 33 bars and pubs within a 100-square-kilometer area.

Barcelona tops the list, followed by Paris, Tokyo, Prague, Tbilisi and Seoul. Yerevan ranks ahead of Bangkok (8th), Bali (9th), and Budapest (10th).

The committee highlighted Yerevan’s atmosphere as “an irreplaceable nighttime destination” shaped by its unique combination of lights, music, and local charm.