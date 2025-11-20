St. John’s Anniversary Pays Tribute to Past, Prepares for Future

By David Luhrssen

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, November 9, Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese, visited Milwaukee to celebrate the 83rd anniversary of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church. During the Divine Liturgy (Badarak), Bishop Mesrop — assisted by Rev. Fr. Guregh Hambardzumyan, pastor; Fr. Nareg, former pastor; and Deacon Sarkis Ginosyan, a seminarian from St. Nersess Seminary — ordained Arek Kashian, Michael Kashian, and David Luhrssen to the diaconate, and conferred the rank of t’bir (Acolyte) upon Eric Kashian — a milestone in the parish’s ongoing efforts to prepare and strengthen its future leaders.

In his sermon, Bishop Mesrop reflected on the vital importance of community, contrasting the biblical model of shared faith and the common good with the self-focused, often unfulfilling “spirituality” of contemporary society. He drew an analogy to the redwood trees of California, noting that these towering giants have endured for centuries not because they stand alone, but because their roots are deeply intertwined, supporting and sustaining one another. Similarly, he emphasized, the Church thrives when its members are united in faith, love, and service.

The celebration continued in the church’s Cultural Hall, beautifully redesigned for the occasion by Sandy and Jim Densmore. The program began with the singing of Mer Hairenik, the Armenian national anthem, and God Bless America, followed by the Primate’s invocation. Parish Council Chairman Lyle Dadian emceed a program featuring a rich array of presentations and performances. Highlights included a slide show (featuring photos by Don Rask) capturing memorable moments from the parish’s past five years, a video presentation of St. John and Milwaukee that premiered at the 2025 Diocesan Assembly, and a spirited performance by the Hamazkayin Sardarabad Dance Ensemble of Chicago.

The newly ordained deacon David Luhrssen offered a heartfelt toast during the anniversary luncheon, wishing the St. John community continued success for many years to come. When asked what first brought him to the parish and what inspired him to remain active — serving at the altar, on the parish council, as a parish delegate, and in many other leadership roles — he shared his story with the nearly 150 guests attending the program.

He recalled that it was after the 1988 earthquake in Armenia that he first attended a service at St. John — just two years after the consecration of the new sanctuary in 1986. Having never been to an Armenian church before, he was deeply moved by the service led by Father Tateos Abdalian, with Father Nareg (then a deacon) and the late Deacon Samuel Avakian serving at the altar, accompanied by a full and beautiful choir and an accomplished organist, Jan Avakian Kopatich. Most importantly, he emphasized that it was the genuine warmth, welcome, and friendship of the St. John community that inspired him to return, get involved, and ultimately become an integral part of the parish family.