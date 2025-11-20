Soom Foods: Tahini Carrot Cake

1 1/2 cups lightly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup mild vegetable oil, such as grapeseed

3/4 cup premium tahini

1 1/4 cups whole-wheat pastry flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

7 medium carrots, peeled and shredded (about 2 1/2 cups)

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts (optional)

Frosting:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into small pieces

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup premium tahini

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup black and white sesame seeds, optional

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease two (8-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray.

For the batter: In a large bowl or in a stand mixer, beat the eggs and brown sugar until completely combined and thick. Beat in the oil, a bit at a time, then beat in the tahini.

Mix the flour, cinnamon, allspice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl until combined. Add a third of the flour mixture to the tahini mixture, stirring to combine. Add half of the carrots and mix well. Add half of the remaining flour mixture, then the remaining carrots, and then the remaining flour mixture, stirring between each addition to combine. Stir in the walnuts (if using).

Evenly divide the batter between the prepared cake pans and bake on the middle rack of the oven until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool in the pans for 15 minutes. Remove the cakes from the pans, then transfer them to wire racks to cool completely.

For the frosting: While the cakes are baking, beat the butter, cream cheese, and tahini in a stand mixer (or large bowl) until smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar and mix until just smooth. If the frosting is too soft to spread, chill in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes.

Set one cake layer on a serving plate. Top with a third of the frosting and 2 tablespoons of the mixed sesame seeds. Add the next layer and frost the sides and top with the remaining frosting. Top with the remaining sesame seeds (it’s fine if some fall down the sides). If the cake seems at all wobbly, refrigerate until the icing firms and the cake feels sturdy. Cut into wedges and serve.

For this recipe, go to: https://soomfoods.com/blogs/recipes/tahini-carrot-cake

For more recipes, go to: https://soomfoods.com/blogs/recipes

The Tahini Table contains 100 recipes that showcase tahini’s wide range of uses. From Vegan Mac and Cheese and Tahini Chicken Schnitzel, to Chocolate Halvah French Toast and Tahini Flan, The Tahini Table is written with the home cook in mind, incorporating tahini into everyday cooking in delicious and unexpected ways. With beautiful color photos, contributions from top restaurant chefs, and easy substitutions for a variety of diets, The Tahini Table proves that tahini is a must-have pantry staple for cooks everywhere.

To order, go to: https://soomfoods.com/collections/cookbooks

Or go to: https://www.amazon.com/Tahini-Table-Beyond-Hummus-Recipes/dp/157284289X

“There’s no place like the kitchen table to bring us together as a family. It was the one spot in the house where we could always agree on one thing: our passion for the foods we loved to make and share.”

