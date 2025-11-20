Massachusetts Chamber Music Artists Have Remarkable Debut

BEDFORD, Mass. — On November 1, the Boston-area musical landscape welcomed a significant new addition: Massachusetts Chamber Music Artists (MCMA). It officially launched as a newly established nonprofit dedicated to fostering community through chamber music and bridging cultures, generations, and languages.

The occasion was celebrated with MCMA’s inaugural performance, appropriately titled “Opus I,” and held at the First Parish here before a full and enthusiastic audience. The evening was led by violinist Haig Hovsepian, the founder and artistic director of MCMA, whose long-standing presence in the community and dynamic artistry have made him a familiar and admired figure. He was joined by an exceptional ensemble of New England-based musicians: violinist Michael Fisher, violist Yeh-Chun Lin, cellist Edward Arron, and pianist Dina Vainshtein.

Hovsepian opened the program by introducing the mission and vision of MCMA, acknowledging its board members, and expressing gratitude to supporters and sponsors whose made the debut possible.

The concert opened with Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp Major, by Frank Bridge, performed by Hovsepian, Lin, Arron, and Vainshtein. The ensemble’s nuanced and expressive interpretation brought to life this seldomly performed chamber piece and received an enthusiastic reception from a curious audience.

In contrast with the lesser known piece, the program continued with a set of seven favorites of Armenian folk songs by Komitas, arranged for string quartet by Sergei Aslamazyan: Al Ayloukhs, Hoy Nazan, Kele Kele, Habrban, Yerkinkn Ambel A, Chinar Es and Gakavik. Performed by Hovsepian, Fisher, Lin and Arron, the set resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring an instant and unanimous standing ovation.

Following the intermission, the musicians returned to stage with one of the most well-known masterpieces of the chamber repertoire, Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 49, featuring Hovsepian, Arron and Vainshtein. Their compelling and impassioned performance earned yet another prolonged ovation by the cheering audience, expressing their gratitude and calling the musicians back to the stage.