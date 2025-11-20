  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Peter Balakian (Alin K. Gregorian photo)
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureCommunity

Balakian Delivers Dazzling Talk on New Book

by
Alin K. Gregorian
80
0

BELMONT, Mass. — The audience gathered at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) on November 6 was in for a treat: the capacity crowd had the chance to hear Peter Balakian read from and speak about his latest book of poems, New York Trilogy.

The program was cosponsored by the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter, as well as the Belmont Public Library, in addition to NAASR.

New York Trilogy (University of Chicago Press) is composed of three longform poems that appeared in his last three books, Ziggurat (2010), Ozone Journal (2015) and No Sign (2022).

As he wrote in an author’s note in the book, “New York Trilogy explores one man’s journey from the late 1960s into the early twenty first century, a journey that evolves from a series of experiences and events many of which are set in New York and the onlooking New Jersey Palisades.”

Before starting his talk, Balakian, a professor of English at Colgate University, and the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for poetry for Ozone Journal and the PEN /Martha Albrand Award for his memoir The Black Dog of Fate, said: “As an American writer and university professor of 45 years, I feel it’s my obligation to witness what is happening to our democracy. I believe that is well behind party identity and party politics. Donald Trump’s assaults on universities and higher education, secondary education and civic culture, including museums and libraries, through coercion and tactics that resemble extortion are anti-democratic and often violations of the first amendment and they will not work. Critical thinking and knowledge production in our democratic educational structures is a sedimentary rock with layers embedded of several hundred years of culture and intellectual life. Without that culture and open pluralistic systems of learning, we would not have a democracy.”

Balakian also spoke about his Armenian heritage. “We are an extraordinarily ancient civilization,” easily dating back 2,500 years. “Our resilience, our cultural depth, our intellectual achievements are what keep us on the map today.”

The new book, he explained, is a long poem with 143 sections. “Long poems are as old as civilization,” citing the Iliad, the Odyssey, Gilgamesh and David of Sassoon as examples. “But the modern long poem is a little different. It starts with the great American poem Walt Whitman.”

He continued, “For Whitman, this was an American rebellion against British metrics,” he explained. He called that form of poem a “great American invention as original and important as the skyscraper, the suspension bridge, jazz, baseball or the cheeseburger.”

“The whole poem explores one persona’s journey,” noting that it is not necessarily autobiographical. However, a lot of his experiences have gone into it. “The self that is created in the poem is a composite,” he added. That fictitious persona has many experiences in New York, as well as ties to historical events, such as the Armenian Genocide, Hiroshima, the AIDS Epidemic, the war in Iraq, the Vietnam War, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as intimate relationships and explorations of art and literature.

In the talk he eloquently connected a dizzying number of seemingly disparate experiences, which all coalesced in the several sections of poetry he read, touching on everything from waiting for his daughter, Ani, to finish her dance class, touching on legendary jazz producer George Avakian’s belief that sounds had corresponding colors (synaesthesia) or the blistering sun in the Syrian desert.

From left, Peter Balakian, Dr. Aida Yavshayan and Sossy Yogurtian of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter

He spoke at length about his experience going to the Deir Zor desert in Syria in 2009 with the late reporter Bob Simon for “60 Minutes.” He was deeply touched by finding bones and explaining his people’s history to the reporter, while admiring Simon’s dedication. He also explained that seeing the churning Euphrates outside his hotel, under the moonlight, was a sight he could not forget. The segment aired in February 2010.

“Bob Simon was really amazing. If you watch the segment, he just decimates the Turkish ambassador,” Balakian said.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

He related how George Avakian, as a young man, was “helping Benny Goodman who [had a gig] playing for the Spanish Loyalists at Columbus Circle,” and ended up cutting his hand on Lionel Hampton’s xylophone as he was hailing them a cab.

Marc Mamigonian, director of academic affairs at NAASR introduced Balakian. Also speaking was TCA Boston Chapter Co-Chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan.

A question-and-answer period followed Balakian’s talk.

The book, published by the University of Chicago Press, is available at NAASR and bookstores everywhere.

