Assembly Intern Alumna Katherine Sarafian and Husband Meher Gourjian Host Bay Area Membership Reception

PASADENA, Calif.— Armenian Assembly of America Terjenian-Thomas Washington, D.C. Intern Alumna Katherine Sarafian, an Academy Award-winning producer and Pixar Senior Vice President of Production, along with her husband, Meher Gourjian, hosted a special afternoon membership reception at their home. The event welcomed new and current Bay Area Assembly Members, generations of intern alumni, and national Board Members, as well as participants from the Assembly’s Advocacy Scholars Program from the University of California, Berkeley.

Celebrating over five decades of commitment to advocacy, public service, and Armenian community leadership, attendee participation spanned the Assembly’s history, from its founding in 1972 and first internship class in 1977 to its most recent classes and newest Advocacy Summit Scholars program, founded in 2024.

“Witnessing the legacy of the Assembly’s Internship Program come full circle is truly inspiring,” said Bryan Ardouny, Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America. “From D.C. to Yerevan to right here in the Bay Area, our programs continue to foster lifelong advocates for Armenia and the Armenian-American community. We’re deeply grateful to Katherine and Meher for graciously opening their home and bringing our community together for such a meaningful afternoon.”

Guests appreciated the opportunity to hear updates on key Armenian issues and current events from Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny and immediate past Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian. Attendees engaged in meaningful conversation and exchanged ideas while reconnecting with fellow alumni, Assembly leaders, and members in an intimate setting. They also enjoyed a wine tasting experience, generously provided by winemakers Greg Nemet and Rose Nemet of California-based Kareen Wine.

“It’s exciting to see the Assembly community grow,” said Board Member Valina Agbabian. “Bringing together program alumni and new Armenian Assembly members, every connection made here deepens our ability to advocate, educate, and celebrate who we are as Armenians.”

The gathering also featured remarks from Raffi Barsamian, a 2018 alumnus of the Armenian Assembly’s Yerevan Internship Program, who shared reflections on his time in Jerusalem while earning a Master of Law at the Hebrew University. He spoke about witnessing the immense unity and resilience of the Armenian community of Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter, as they navigate the ongoing legal challenges facing the church and community. The Armenian Assembly continues to play a crucial role in the legal fight to retain the rightful property of the Armenian Quarter. Raffi also shared about the impactful connections built through the Assembly’s global network of Armenian professionals.