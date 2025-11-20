  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Sevak Khachatryan
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Opposition Activists Prosecuted after Local Election

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
19
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Five members of an Armenian opposition group were detained and indicted late on Monday the day after it finished second in a local election won by the ruling Civil Contract party.

The Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) searched their homes in the town of Vagharshapat before accusing them of vote buying. The law-enforcement agency declined to immediately give any details of the accusations.

All five suspects were then set free pending investigation. The leader of their Victory alliance, Sevak Khachatryan, confirmed on Monday, November 17, that three of them ran as candidates for the local council of a district comprising Vagharshapat and 17 nearby villages.

Khachatryan rejected the accusations as politically motivated, saying that Civil Contract cannot come to terms with the fact that its main local challenger garnered more than 10,000 votes.

“They are also worried that in five months, during the National Assembly elections, they will face in this community oppositionists with so many votes,” he told a news conference.

According to the official election results, Civil Contract won the weekend ballot with over 48 percent of the vote, giving it an absolute majority in the council empowered to appoint the district chief. Victory got about 32 percent, followed by another opposition group.

Civil Contract prevailed thanks to its strong showing in 16 villages that were merged with Vagharshapat into a single community earlier this year. The party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Victory were essentially tied in the town itself. Nevertheless, Pashinyan portrayed the election outcome as a vote of confidence in his government.

“Can you imagine [what would happen] if we won? I think our whole team would be in prison,” Khachatryan said, clearly alluding to the recent arrests of Vartan Ghukasyan, the opposition mayor of Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri, and over two dozen of his supporters.

Ghukasyan was arrested on corruption charges seven months after four opposition groups collectively defeated Pashinyan’s party in a municipal election. The mayor strongly denies the charges. Opposition leaders claim that Pashinyan ordered his prosecution in a bid to overturn the results of the Gyumri election. The premier has dismissed these claims.

Pashinyan had already been accused of resorting to politically motivated criminal cases and foul play to reverse Civil Contract’s defeats in local polls held in other major urban communities, including Armenia’s third largest city of Vanadzor. The leader of a local opposition bloc, Mamikon Aslanyan, was arrested in December 2021 just as he was poised to again become Vanadzor mayor. Aslanyan spent two and a half years in prison before being sentenced in January this year to four and a half years’ imprisonment on corruption charges denied by him.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Armenia
