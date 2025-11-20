Armenian, Azerbaijani Parliamentary Delegations Meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Public Radio of Armenia) — On November 18, on the sidelines of the 23rd Autumn Session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly in Istanbul, a bilateral meeting was held between the parliamentary delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting followed the agreement reached between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan during their discussions on October 21 in Geneva.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the positive role of the Washington Summit and exchanged views on the agreements achieved, the next steps toward advancing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the importance of parliamentary support for this process in both countries.