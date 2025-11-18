Armenia Holds Inaugural Prayer Breakfast amid Church Arrests

By Ken Chitwood
YEREVAN (Christianity Today) — Armenia’s first national prayer breakfast Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15, comes amid one of the most potent confrontations between church and state in the country’s modern history.
In recent months, tensions between the government and the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC), its independent national church, have escalated sharply. Authorities arrested top clergy accused of taking part in a plot to overthrow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government earlier this year.
Pashinyan, who delivered the keynote address at the prayer breakfast, has cast the event as part of his broader effort to “renew Armenia’s spiritual foundations” after years of political turbulence and conflict. The organizers invited American Christian leaders like Franklin Graham and former pastor Jim Garlow to the gathering, and rumors surfaced that they also invited Donald Trump Jr. Charlie Kirk had agreed to speak at the event before his assassination, according to Dede Laugesen, president and CEO of Save the Persecuted Christians.
(Graham’s spokesperson told CT that though he was invited, his schedule did not permit him to attend. Trump Jr. allegedly canceled his planned trip to Armenia after hearing about the arrest of AAC leaders, according to Armenian media.)
But critics see the breakfast — said to be organized by a group called the Individual Believers Club — as an attempt to give religious legitimacy to a government that is persecuting the church as part of a broader effort to weaken challenges to its authority. Meanwhile, others say AAC is doing the bidding of Moscow due to its close ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, support for the Kremlin’s “traditional values,” and opposition to Armenia’s pursuit of a more democratic, European-oriented path.