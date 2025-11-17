In Memoriam: Dr. Mihran Simonian, Respected Dentist, Armenian Community Leader

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Mihran Simonian, the son of genocide survivors, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1933. A gifted student, he was admitted to the French Lycée, where he completed his secondary education. He continued his studies at the Faculté Francais of Lebanon, earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1958. He became one of the more prominent and respected dentists in Lebanon.

Dr. Simonian’s involvement in Armenian public life began during his student years. He became a leading member of both the Veradznount Cultural Association and the Evereg-Fenesse Compatriotic Association. During his university years, at the request of the exemplary principal Peniamin Jamgochian, he volunteered as a science teacher at the Sahagian National School, supporting an Armenian institution with limited resources. During this period, he joined the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), serving his nation through AGBU with unwavering dedication for more than fifty years, first in Lebanon and later in the United States.

In 1961, he married Sona Yardemian. Together they built a loving home and were blessed with three children: Silva, Krikor, and Seta.

For Dr. Simonian, the Armenian nation, the homeland, and Holy Echmiadzin were sacred —unshakable pillars of his identity. Guided by a steadfast vision for their flourishing, he devoted himself wholeheartedly to national service.

His tenure as chairman of the Central Board of the AGBU–Armenian Youth Association (1972–1984) coincided with the Association’s golden era, during which his leadership left a lasting imprint. After immigrating to the United States, he continued his dedicated service to the community, first as chairman of the AGBU Los Angeles Chapter and later for many productive years as chairman of the Pasadena–Glendale Chapter of the Tekeyan Cultural Association.

In recognition of his steadfast commitment and “in appreciation of his years of valuable service,” the AGBU Central Board named him an Honorary Member of the Union in 2002. In 2014, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, conferred upon him the Order of St. Nerses Shnorhali, together with the Holy Gontag (Encyclical).