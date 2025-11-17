Boston-Area Armenian University Students Network Together

WATERTOWN — College students from at least six different universities participated in a networking cookout on Friday, November 14, at the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) New England District headquarters in Watertown, sponsored by the AGBU and the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter. It was an opportunity both for the students to get to know one another and also the opportunities offered by the AGBU and TCA for them.

After a barbecue meal prepared by Hagop and Rita Balyozian together with Sossi Aroyan, the students heard from AGBU New England District Chair Ara Balikian, who spoke about summer internship opportunities, career information and other services provided by AGBU.

TCA of the US and Canada Executive Director Aram Arkun provided information about Armenian cultural activities organized by TCA locally and how to sign up online for the TCA-supported Armenian Mirror-Spectator (mirrorspectator.com), which provides community and global Armenian news.

Both organizations encouraged the students to not only connect with each other, and perhaps organize some joint university activities themselves, but to participate also in Armenian community activities when their studies permit.

Alex Hananian, president of Bentley University’s Armenian Students Association in Waltham helped organize and publicize the event among the students. TCA Boston Chapter Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan and executive officers Jeanine Shememian and Suzy Naroian also assisted in the event.

AGBU and TCA plan a second event for the students at the TCA’s Baikar Building within several months.