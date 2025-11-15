  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Yerevan Conference Held Dedicated to 85th Anniversary of Razmik Davoyan

By Anush Aslibekyan

YEREVAN — On October 10, a special academic conference dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the renowned poet Razmik Davoyan was held through the joint efforts of the Faculty of Armenian Philology at Yerevan State University, the Manuk Abeghyan Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association.

The conference opened with welcoming remarks by Arshaluys Galstyan, dean of the Faculty of Armenian Philology at YSU; Artashes Shahbazyan, member of the Central Board of Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association; Ruzan Arakelyan, director of the Hamazkayin Armenia Office and Dr. Armine Tamrazian-Davoyan, linguist and wife of the poet.

In her opening address, Dr. Tamrazian-Davoyan reflected on Razmik Davoyan’s international publications, public appearances, readings and interviews. Citing reviews by numerous foreign writers and literary scholars, she emphasized that Davoyan is among those rare poets who have achieved significant recognition both within the Soviet literary sphere and in the Western world.

The conference devoted to Davoyan shed new light on the multifaceted areas of his extensive and valuable literary heritage, examined from linguistic, literary and art-theoretical perspectives.

Among the speakers were Professors David Gasparyan, Suren Abrahamyan, Sokrat Khanyan, Ashot Galstyan and Henrietta Sukiasyan; Associate Professors Karine Martirosyan, Anush Aslibekyan, Knarik Abrahamyan and Abgar Apinyan; Lusine Ghamoyan (PhD in Philological Sciences); Lilit Artemyan (PhD in Art Studies) and Gohar Ohandjanyan (MA in Philological Studies).

The conference was exceptional not only in its thematic scope but also in its collaborative nature. Alongside the organizing institutions, it brought together representatives from Khachatur Abovyan State Pedagogical University, Mkhitar Heratsi State Medical University and researchers from the Literature, Language and Arts Institutes of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

While philological and literary analyses are to be expected in the studies of Davoyan’s oeuvre, the contributions of art scholars — particularly those of Anush Aslibekyan and Lilit Artemyan — revealed some unexpected and innovative dimensions of his creative legacy.

Aslibekyan focused on Davoyan’s unique dramatic work in her presentation titled “The Principle of ‘Theatre within the Theatre’ in Razmik Davoyan’s Play ‘Where Are the Rest of the Actors?’,” examining the playwright’s intriguing application of metatheatrical techniques.

Artemyan’s paper, “Konstantin Petrosyan’s Vocal Cycle ‘Monologue’: The Musical Embodiment of Razmik Davoyan’s Poetic Texts,” was dedicated to the distinguished composer’s vocal series based on Davoyan’s poems. For the first time, Artemyan conducted a comprehensive analysis of the aesthetic and structural characteristics of this vocal cycle, highlighting the intricate relationship between poetry and music.

As part of a broader series of events dedicated to the poet’s 85th anniversary, which included concerts, book publications, launches and lectures throughout the year, the conference was a significant step toward a comprehensive presentation, re-evaluation and popularization of Razmik Davoyan’s literary heritage.

The series of commemorative events came to a close with a concert titled “Dialogue,” organized by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Office, featuring singer and composer Vahan Artsruni and his fellow musicians. The program included Artsruni’s musical compositions based on Davoyan’s poetry, offering a powerful artistic interpretation of the poet’s lyrical world.

