Yerevan Conference Held Dedicated to 85th Anniversary of Razmik Davoyan

By Anush Aslibekyan

YEREVAN — On October 10, a special academic conference dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the renowned poet Razmik Davoyan was held through the joint efforts of the Faculty of Armenian Philology at Yerevan State University, the Manuk Abeghyan Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association.

The conference opened with welcoming remarks by Arshaluys Galstyan, dean of the Faculty of Armenian Philology at YSU; Artashes Shahbazyan, member of the Central Board of Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association; Ruzan Arakelyan, director of the Hamazkayin Armenia Office and Dr. Armine Tamrazian-Davoyan, linguist and wife of the poet.

In her opening address, Dr. Tamrazian-Davoyan reflected on Razmik Davoyan’s international publications, public appearances, readings and interviews. Citing reviews by numerous foreign writers and literary scholars, she emphasized that Davoyan is among those rare poets who have achieved significant recognition both within the Soviet literary sphere and in the Western world.

The conference devoted to Davoyan shed new light on the multifaceted areas of his extensive and valuable literary heritage, examined from linguistic, literary and art-theoretical perspectives.

Among the speakers were Professors David Gasparyan, Suren Abrahamyan, Sokrat Khanyan, Ashot Galstyan and Henrietta Sukiasyan; Associate Professors Karine Martirosyan, Anush Aslibekyan, Knarik Abrahamyan and Abgar Apinyan; Lusine Ghamoyan (PhD in Philological Sciences); Lilit Artemyan (PhD in Art Studies) and Gohar Ohandjanyan (MA in Philological Studies).