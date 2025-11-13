Serzh Sargsyan Says more Soldiers Died during Shushi’s Fall than Liberation

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said on November 7 that Armenia suffered far greater casualties during the loss of Shushi, a fortress town in Artsakh, in 2020 than during its liberation in 1992.

Speaking on the Imnemnimi podcast, Sargsyan recalled that before Shushi’s liberation, Azerbaijani forces had attacked the nearby village of Karin Tak, where fierce fighting caused casualties on both sides.

He emphasized that retaking Shushi in 1992 was the only option available at the time, as Azerbaijani troops were shelling Stepanakert daily with hundreds of rockets. The initial assault failed after Armenian armor was destroyed by enemy tanks, but the following day Armenian forces launched a coordinated attack from two directions, eventually forcing Azerbaijani units to retreat after intense shelling.

Sargsyan stated that during the 2020 war, Armenian losses were significantly higher, adding that by the night of November 5, Azerbaijani troops had already captured half the town.