LA’s Carnival Restaurant is a celebration of Middle Eastern Cuisine

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — Welcome to the Carnival Restaurant in Sherman Oaks, CA. Since 1984, this celebrated Lebanese family-owned restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind Middle Eastern dining experience known for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional international menu, and a premier level of customer attention and service.
In fact, in 2012, it received the LA Times Readers’ Choice for Mediterranean Restaurant.
“From the start, our mission has been to serve high-quality Middle Eastern food in a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Our restaurant can be found at the far end of a shopping center in Sherman Oaks, and continues to serve generations of dedicated customers,” says Nabeel Halaby, Carnival’s personable and ever-present co-owner and general manager.
“With several highly trained chefs in the kitchen and a menu that caters to today’s diverse dietary preferences, Carnival features healthy vegan and vegetarian options alongside an enormous selection of traditional Middle Eastern dishes and specialties. One by one, each dish impresses and shines in its own right, and together the meal becomes what can only be described as a sumptuous feast of authentic food, flavors, and international tastes,” he adds.
Steam curls into the air of the ful mudammas (spelled “fool” on the menu for easy pronunciation), which acts as the eye-catching centerpiece for a variety of vegetarian diners. Halaby explains the intricacy of this dish, which is a staple food in Arab, Middle Eastern, and African countries. “Ful is made from fava beans cooked with cumin, garlic, onion, lemon juice and other herbs, and dressed with olive oil and a sprig of mint just before being served. Alongside the ful comes a tray of smoothly textured creamy hummus paired with smoky baba ghanoush, a spread made from fire-grilled eggplants pureed with tahini, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. These two dishes share plate space with a generous helping of a perfect tabbouleh, Carnival’s very finely chopped salad of tomatoes, parsley, mint, onions, and bulgur, flavored with olive oil and lemon…”
Carnival’s dedicated owners are known for being incredibly attentive, creating an inviting dining environment for all customers. Carnival’s famous shawarma, a mix of lamb and beef, has been highlighted as a standout dish, showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to serving flavorful, appetizing, well-prepared meals. Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch spot or a place to celebrate with your family or a group, Carnival is recognized for providing a memorable dining experience. The staff add to the overall charm of this establishment, making it a must-visit destination for lovers of Middle Eastern cuisine in Southern California.