LA’s Carnival Restaurant is a celebration of Middle Eastern Cuisine

Halaby was born in Lebanon and came to America at age 16. At the end of any busy evening (Carnival is open 7 days a week), he can often be found sitting around a large table with members of the restaurant’s veteran waitresses and staff, talking and laughing about the day’s activities. “About 50 percent of our customers are Middle Eastern Jews,” adds Halaby, “and the other half are a mix of many other ethnic groups,” he adds.

Halaby tells the story of leaving Lebanon as a young man. After spending a childhood in his family home in Beirut, he left the country in 1977 during the early stages of the Lebanese Civil War to join his sister, cousins, and extended family members in Los Angeles. He speaks about this stark transition. “It was a very good experience, he recalls. “I expected a lot of dramatic changes at the time, and did well because of my energy and my determination to succeed. I had to adapt to different circumstances and a new kind of work environment in Los Angeles, and do whatever was needed to find a job at that time. And when you’re young, you need to adjust fast to many situations.”

The first job Halaby held in Los Angeles was as a municipal maintenance worker, beautifying the railroad tracks and roads in the North San Fernando Valley. He eventually got into the construction business. When his crew and partner moved out of the San Fernando Valley, Halaby took it as a sign to change careers and industries. Meanwhile, his brother Fouad and two cousins had created a new business, Carnival Restaurant, and when Fouad decided to retire, he passed the business on to Halaby. At the time, it was vital the restaurant stay in the family, Halaby says, so he stepped in to take on co-ownership responsibility with his two partners and relatives, Afif Al-Hakim and Wahid Al-Hakim.

As a co-owner, whatever job needs doing any day of the week becomes Halaby’s responsibility, whether it’s helping in the kitchen washing dishes, investigating parking lot issues in the shopping center, or maintaining the books of a major establishment that serves between 200 and 300 or more customers each day for lunch, dinner, and late night meals – while also supervising Carnival’s professional catering services for many Southern California parties, receptions, weddings, and holiday celebrations during the year.

In the restaurant, one is immediately greeted by the bustling sounds of family and friends. Countless families and friends come together to enjoy the splendid meal set before them without concern for anything beyond their homemade grape leaves, international salads, and the family’s Lebanese lentil soup made daily (since the menu points it out as the house specialty, one can hardly blame them). Every day, forks clatter, men and women tell jokes, children are happy and laugh loudly, and Arabic coffee flows as the staff hurriedly attend the wants of hungry patrons, many of whom have been customers for decades.

“Freshness is of paramount importance, with many of our prime meats and vegetables purchased from local markets and distributors throughout Southern California,” adds Halaby. “Our staples like tabbouleh, grape leaves, hummus, falafel, and baba ghanoush are top notch, and the shish and chicken kebab, and the sheik almukshi (a traditional Middle Eastern dish of stuffed vegetables, most commonly zucchini or eggplant, with a rich filling of spiced minced meat and pine nuts) are equally appealing.”