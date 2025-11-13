Celebrate the Season at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center with Tree Lighting, Holiday Market

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) recently announced the return of its Annual Tree Lighting featuring a Holiday Market, taking place on starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 28, at 47 Nichols Avenue. This festive, family-friendly celebration invites community members of all ages to a joyful kick off to the holiday season filled with magic, music and meaningful moments.

Visitors can explore the vibrant lineup of local small businesses and artisan vendors offering a wide range of holiday gifts, seasonal home decor, handmade soaps and candles, specialty coffee, unique books and much more. The event celebrates everything that makes the holidays special — togetherness, generosity, and community.

“This event is a celebration of both community and creativity”, said an ACEC planning committee representative. “It’s a chance to support local makers while gathering to share the warmth and joy of the season. Whether you’re shopping for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift or simply looking to soak in the festive cheer, the ACEC Holiday Market is the place to be. There will be a special children’s corner to keep young ones entertained while you stroll through the booths.”

For more information and visit www.acecwatertown.org

For inquiries contact market@acecwatertown.org