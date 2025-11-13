Assembly Hosts Panel of Armenians in Media and Entertainment

PASADENA, CA — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) convened an inspiring panel discussion by prominent Armenians in media and entertainment at the University Club of Pasadena, California, on Sunday, November 2.

The panel featured several significant figures from the media and entertainment industry headlined by Michael Agbabian, Award Winning television producer and Co-President and Co-Founder of Mission Control Media, and Teni Melidonian, Chief Oscars Officer of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, both Assembly Terjenian-Thomas Washington D.C. intern alumni. Joining them were Michael Goorjian, Emmy Award-Winning actor, writer, director of Amerikatsi, and Sona Movsesian, Executive Assistant to Conan O’Brien. Armen Karaoghlanian, co-founder of the Armenian Film Society, moderated the panel discussion with thoughtful emphasis on the power of Armenian storytelling.

Leading off the evening, Assembly Co-Chair Talin Yacoubian offered powerful opening remarks to a capacity audience centered on the importance of telling our story as Armenians and why advocacy matters.

“For more than five decades, the Armenian Assembly has been advocating for Armenians, creating advocates for life, because advocacy matters. It means something when a room like this comes together. If you’ve ever thought someone should speak up, someone should support that project, someone should elevate that young talent, that someone is us. It’s all of us,” Co-Chair Yacoubian emphasized.

“This moment in our history demands more than just admiration from afar. It demands participation. Mentoring. Funding. Showing up. Using whatever platform you have, however big or small,” Yacoubian concluded.

For Teni Melidonian, that journey began in Washington, D.C., where she interned with the Assembly through the Terjenian-Thomas internship Program before rising to her current role as Chief Oscars Officer. Reflecting on her early experiences, she spoke about how those lessons in coalition building informed her career in entertainment.