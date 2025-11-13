  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (official photo)
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian PM Says Documents On Karabakh Talks To Be Published By Year-End

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
61
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, November 10, announced that documents related to negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue will be made public before the end of the year, responding to criticism from his predecessors over his handling of the talks and the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

In separate interviews over the weekend, former Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan again accused Pashinyan of rejecting a viable peace plan and derailing internationally mediated talks with Azerbaijan. They claimed this was one of the major factors that led to the 2020 war, in which the Armenian side suffered a defeat.

The two former leaders also alleged that, after coming to power through mass street protests in 2018, Pashinyan mishandled army affairs and relations with Armenia’s allies, notably Russia. Both said the 44-day war could have been stopped earlier, which, they argued, would have put Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia in a much better position vis-à-vis Azerbaijan.

In a Facebook post on November 10, Pashinyan said the remarks by Kocharyan and Sargsyan “once again confirm that the Karabakh issue was used by certain forces as a rope to tie the Republic of Armenia to the ‘nearest tree.’”

“The rights of peoples, historical justice, and similar concepts were merely a smokescreen for the real objective,” he wrote.

According to the prime minister, all the proposals presented as efforts to “stop the war” were in fact aimed at tightening the leash. “The ultimate goal of this process of tightening the leash was to end Armenian statehood,” he said. “In that scenario, the Karabakh conflict was meant to conclude only with the loss of Armenia’s statehood. Thanks to the sacrifice of our martyrs and the historical intuition of our people in Armenia and Karabakh, the Republic of Armenia managed to escape that scenario.”

The 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides, ended largely on Baku’s terms under a Moscow-brokered cease-fire on November 9, 2020. Azerbaijan regained much of the territory around Nagorno-Karabakh as well as parts of the mostly Armenian-populated region itself. Baku completed its seizure of the breakaway region in September 2023, forcing more than 100,000 Armenians — the entire local population — to flee to Armenia.

Kocharyan, Sargsyan, and the other former Armenian president, Levon Ter-Petrosian, have effectively rejected Pashinyan’s repeated invitations to take part in a live debate with him on the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations. Instead, they urged him to publish all documents related to the internationally mediated peace process, claiming that Pashinyan rejected a peace plan before the 2020 war that would have placed Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh in a much better position if it had been accepted.

They also accused Pashinyan of turning down a Russian offer to halt the 2020 war earlier, which they said would have left Armenian forces in stronger positions and spared thousands of lives.

Pashinyan has rejected all the accusations. In his most recent Facebook post, the prime minister said the publication of the documents related to the negotiation process will make his arguments “more evident.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
