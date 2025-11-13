AGBU President Sam Simonian Continues Global Tour with Visits to London, France, and Geneva

NEW YORK — In his fourth official visit to AGBU communities since assuming leadership, AGBU President Sam Simonian recently completed a multi-city tour of London, France, and Geneva, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to its worldwide network. Over the course of the 10-day trip, he, together with his wife Sylva and the 11-member delegation visited seven cities, engaging with local chapters, young professionals, and community leaders to discuss shared priorities, strengthen connections, and promote AGBU’s mission.
The delegation included Council of Trustees member Elie Akilian and his wife Ela, Central Board Treasurer Nazareth Festekjian and his wife Nila, Central Board member and President of AGBU Europe Camilio Azzouz, Central Board member and Co-President of AGBU France Nadia Gortzounian, Co-President of AGBU France Stéphane Petrossian, Strategic Advisory Council member Nicholas Nazarian, Director of Chapters and Central Board Administration Natalie Gabrelian, AGBU France Executive Director Anouch Dzagoyan, and AGBU Europe Chapters and Young Professionals Relations Manager Simon Landré.
London Visit
In a meeting with members of the AGBU London Trust and AGBU London chapter, the delegation was presented an overview of the local AGBU initiatives by AGBU Central Board Member and London Trust Chairman Arnaud Attamian, AGBU London Chair Nathalie Piranian, and Vice-Chair Loussiné Khatchadourian. A networking dinner followed with the current and next generation of local AGBU leaders.
Simonian and a subgroup of the delegation also took the opportunity to receive an update on Armenia’s relations in a private audience at the Armenian Embassy with H.E. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK.
Paris Visit