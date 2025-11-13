  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

President Simonian with representatives of AGBU Valence and YP Valence at the newly inaugurated AGBU Cultural Center
CommunityInternational

AGBU President Sam Simonian Continues Global Tour with Visits to London, France, and Geneva

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — In his fourth official visit to AGBU communities since assuming leadership, AGBU President Sam Simonian recently completed a multi-city tour of London, France, and Geneva, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to its worldwide network. Over the course of the 10-day trip, he, together with his wife Sylva and the 11-member delegation visited seven cities, engaging with local chapters, young professionals, and community leaders to discuss shared priorities, strengthen connections, and promote AGBU’s mission.

The delegation included Council of Trustees member Elie Akilian and his wife Ela, Central Board Treasurer Nazareth Festekjian and his wife Nila, Central Board member and President of AGBU Europe Camilio Azzouz, Central Board member and Co-President of AGBU France Nadia Gortzounian, Co-President of AGBU France Stéphane Petrossian, Strategic Advisory Council member Nicholas Nazarian, Director of Chapters and Central Board Administration Natalie Gabrelian, AGBU France Executive Director Anouch Dzagoyan, and AGBU Europe Chapters and Young Professionals Relations Manager Simon Landré.

London Visit

In a meeting with members of the AGBU London Trust and AGBU London chapter, the delegation was presented an overview of the local AGBU initiatives by AGBU Central Board Member and London Trust Chairman Arnaud Attamian, AGBU London Chair Nathalie Piranian, and Vice-Chair Loussiné Khatchadourian. A networking dinner followed with the current and next generation of local AGBU leaders.

Simonian and a subgroup of the delegation also took the opportunity to receive an update on Armenia’s relations in a private audience at the Armenian Embassy with H.E. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK.

Paris Visit

In Paris, the presidential delegation was joined by members of AGBU Central Board and Council of Trustees, who had traveled for the Central Board meeting weekend. They gathered at the AGBU Alex Manoogian Cultural Center for a cocktail reception celebrating the Center’s 50th anniversary. The milestone event brought together volunteers, alumni, donors, former teachers, and community leaders, highlighting the center’s lasting impact on the cultural and educational life of the Armenian community in France.

Notable guests included AGBU Honorary President Berge Setrakian and former President of AGBU France and former Central Board Member Dr. Édouard Attamian. Also, in attendance were former chair of the AGBU Paris chapter and former treasurer and vice chair of the AGBU District of France, Michel Sabbagh, and former vice chair of AGBU France and advisor of AGBU Europe Sona Attamian, architect of the AGBU Center and former Central Board Member Aris Atamian, along with other longstanding members of the AGBU France community.

During the reception, Simonian, Setrakian and Atamian unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the 50th anniversary of the Center, which was inaugurated in 1975 by His Holiness Vasken I of Blessed Memory, Catholicos of All Armenians.

In his welcome, AGBU France Co-President Stéphane Petrossian noted, “France holds a unique place in the Diaspora, and, in every corner of the country, AGBU is deeply rooted, with our chapters and our Young Professionals who embody the future.”

Building on this thought, Honorary President Setrakian reflected on the importance of AGBU’s longstanding presence and impact in the region and the foundation it provides for future success, before inviting President Simonian to offer his remarks.

During their visit, the larger delegation of the Central Board and Council of Trustees met with members of both the AGBU Paris Chapter and YP Paris. The YPs presented recent activities and upcoming initiatives aimed at strengthening the impact of Armenian young professionals in Paris and beyond. Meetings continued with the France District Committee, where AGBU France Executive Director Anouch Dzagoyan provided an overview of regional projects and prospects for the future. The delegation also visited the AGBU France office and the historic Nubar Library, where Director Boris Adjemian led a guided tour.

Topics: AGBU
People: Sam Simonian

Nice, Marseille, Valence, and Lyon

The two-day visit to the local Armenian community in Nice allowed President Simonian and the delegation to pay tribute to the long-standing presence of AGBU in the region and commend the active engagement of the local youth in AGBU initiatives, particularly their remarkable dedication to service in Armenia through programs such as AGBU Armenians Come Together (ACT) and Arménie, Terre de Vie (ATDV). Alina Alman, chair of AGBU Nice/YP Nice remarked: “Our Nice chapter is determined to support the global AGBU initiatives and contribute, at our level, to this shared vision that unites the Diaspora and Armenia around a common hope.”

The trip continued in the South of France, where the delegation met at the AGBU Cultural Center with the AGBU Marseille Chapter and YP Marseille. Discussions focused on AGBU community service programs in Armenia, as well as other local efforts directed toward Armenians and Armenia. “By working collectively, we will succeed in promoting and strengthening the Armenian identity,” remarked AGBU Marseille Chair Aurore Bruna. The visit was capped by a welcome reception held at the Center which brought together AGBU members and supporters including the Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Marseille, Ara Mkrtchian.

The delegation continued to Valence, where they met with representatives of the AGBU Valence Chapter and YP Valence at the newly inaugurated AGBU Cultural Center, opened in June 2024.

A welcome reception brought together local entities, including AGBU Valence, YP Valence and AGBU Saint-Étienne Saint-Chamond committee members. Among the attendees were donors and AGBU leaders, Mayor of Valence Nicolas Daragon, and Fr. Antranik Maldjian. “Today, in our new premises in Valence—a place of sharing and friendship—we joyfully celebrate the visit of our president and his executive team, whose presence underscores the significance of this moment,” welcomed AGBU Valence Chair Gregory Manoukian.

The last visit in the French itinerary was Lyon, which began with a meeting with AGBU France’s longstanding partner Fondation Bullukian, led by its president, Jean-Pierre Claveranne. The delegation then gathered at the Alex Manoogian Cultural Center with representatives of the AGBU Lyon Chapter, YP Lyon and the AGBU Vienne Chapter to discuss community endeavors and priorities. Topics included AGBU Vienne’s Saturday School and AGBU Lyon’s participation in the AGBU Internship Program organized in partnership with the French University of Armenia. A community cocktail reception followed, with the attendance of Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Lyon Nariné Nikolyan, community members and local leaders. As AGBU Lyon Chapter Chair Tatev Setrakyan stated: “Here in Lyon, we made a promise to promote and transit our culture to everyone we can, to open doors, to build bridges, and to keep the flame alive.”

The delegation with members of AGBU Nice and YP Nice

Geneva Visit

The final stop on the presidential tour was a two-day visit with members of AGBU Suisse, AGBU YP Geneva, and AGBU YP Zurich. A dinner, hosted by Central Board member and Chair of Fondation UGAB Vahé Gabrache and by Central Board member, AGBU Europe President and Secretary of Fondation UGAB Camilio Azzouz, was attended by esteemed members of the community, including Jean Altounian, Vice President of Fondation UGAB and Taline Avakian, Chair of AGBU Suisse.

The conversations touched upon the activities of the local AGBU communities. Committee chairs from the AGBU Suisse entities delivered introductory remarks, followed by inspiring words from H.E. Hasmik Tolmajian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, as well as from Very Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Goosan Aljanian.

The delegation also attended the “Concert de la Résilience,” organized by AGBU Suisse and held at the historic Cathédrale Saint-Pierre.

When asked about his key takeaways from the tour,  Simonian stated: “In every city, we witnessed AGBU communities working with passion and purpose to build a stronger future. Each city, each committee, and each individual plays a vital role in the continued success of our organization. These visits reaffirmed my belief that our greatest strength lies in our youth, members and volunteers. We must continue to focus on creating the best possible educational opportunities for our youth—they are the heart, the future, and the stewards of AGBU’s legacy. By strengthening connections among them and building bridges with Armenia, we are shaping a more united and resilient global Armenian community.”

