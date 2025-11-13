AGBU President Sam Simonian Continues Global Tour with Visits to London, France, and Geneva

Nice, Marseille, Valence, and Lyon

The two-day visit to the local Armenian community in Nice allowed President Simonian and the delegation to pay tribute to the long-standing presence of AGBU in the region and commend the active engagement of the local youth in AGBU initiatives, particularly their remarkable dedication to service in Armenia through programs such as AGBU Armenians Come Together (ACT) and Arménie, Terre de Vie (ATDV). Alina Alman, chair of AGBU Nice/YP Nice remarked: “Our Nice chapter is determined to support the global AGBU initiatives and contribute, at our level, to this shared vision that unites the Diaspora and Armenia around a common hope.”

The trip continued in the South of France, where the delegation met at the AGBU Cultural Center with the AGBU Marseille Chapter and YP Marseille. Discussions focused on AGBU community service programs in Armenia, as well as other local efforts directed toward Armenians and Armenia. “By working collectively, we will succeed in promoting and strengthening the Armenian identity,” remarked AGBU Marseille Chair Aurore Bruna. The visit was capped by a welcome reception held at the Center which brought together AGBU members and supporters including the Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Marseille, Ara Mkrtchian.

The delegation continued to Valence, where they met with representatives of the AGBU Valence Chapter and YP Valence at the newly inaugurated AGBU Cultural Center, opened in June 2024.

A welcome reception brought together local entities, including AGBU Valence, YP Valence and AGBU Saint-Étienne Saint-Chamond committee members. Among the attendees were donors and AGBU leaders, Mayor of Valence Nicolas Daragon, and Fr. Antranik Maldjian. “Today, in our new premises in Valence—a place of sharing and friendship—we joyfully celebrate the visit of our president and his executive team, whose presence underscores the significance of this moment,” welcomed AGBU Valence Chair Gregory Manoukian.

The last visit in the French itinerary was Lyon, which began with a meeting with AGBU France’s longstanding partner Fondation Bullukian, led by its president, Jean-Pierre Claveranne. The delegation then gathered at the Alex Manoogian Cultural Center with representatives of the AGBU Lyon Chapter, YP Lyon and the AGBU Vienne Chapter to discuss community endeavors and priorities. Topics included AGBU Vienne’s Saturday School and AGBU Lyon’s participation in the AGBU Internship Program organized in partnership with the French University of Armenia. A community cocktail reception followed, with the attendance of Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Lyon Nariné Nikolyan, community members and local leaders. As AGBU Lyon Chapter Chair Tatev Setrakyan stated: “Here in Lyon, we made a promise to promote and transit our culture to everyone we can, to open doors, to build bridges, and to keep the flame alive.”

Geneva Visit

The final stop on the presidential tour was a two-day visit with members of AGBU Suisse, AGBU YP Geneva, and AGBU YP Zurich. A dinner, hosted by Central Board member and Chair of Fondation UGAB Vahé Gabrache and by Central Board member, AGBU Europe President and Secretary of Fondation UGAB Camilio Azzouz, was attended by esteemed members of the community, including Jean Altounian, Vice President of Fondation UGAB and Taline Avakian, Chair of AGBU Suisse.

The conversations touched upon the activities of the local AGBU communities. Committee chairs from the AGBU Suisse entities delivered introductory remarks, followed by inspiring words from H.E. Hasmik Tolmajian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, as well as from Very Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Goosan Aljanian.

The delegation also attended the “Concert de la Résilience,” organized by AGBU Suisse and held at the historic Cathédrale Saint-Pierre.

When asked about his key takeaways from the tour, Simonian stated: “In every city, we witnessed AGBU communities working with passion and purpose to build a stronger future. Each city, each committee, and each individual plays a vital role in the continued success of our organization. These visits reaffirmed my belief that our greatest strength lies in our youth, members and volunteers. We must continue to focus on creating the best possible educational opportunities for our youth—they are the heart, the future, and the stewards of AGBU’s legacy. By strengthening connections among them and building bridges with Armenia, we are shaping a more united and resilient global Armenian community.”