Beware of Misleading Statements Abusing the Name of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

A self-proclaimed group that has been abusing the name of our party for years suddenly awakens from time to time to attempt to muddy the respectable name of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party through falsehood.

In recent days, this group crowned its crusade with a multilingual farce titled “A Heartfelt Call for Prudence” dated November 11, in which it attempts to target the Mother See and the current Catholicos of All Armenians, along with some dedicated members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, by name.

We, the representatives of the traditional Armenian Democratic Liberal Party’s coordinated press, in the name of thousands of followers, supporters and readers of our ideology, strongly condemn the unacceptable and shameful behavior of that group of opportunists who are guided by petty personal issues or vindictive political calculations.

We confirm to the members of the public, whether or not they are familiar with the opportunism and machinations of the aforementioned group, that the absolute majority of the ranks of our party do not recognize that faction which calls itself the “Central Executive” and which does not even contribute an iota of participation in the work necessary to surmount the Armenian national crisis of our days. Its real or imaginary members barely introduce themselves to the public. Therefore, everything that sees the light of day from that group is simply devoid of value.

In this context, we would like to emphasize that we, the traditional Armenian Democratic Liberal Party members, faithful to our more than one hundred-year-old unswerving path, continue to remain the uncompromising standard-bearers of the Mother See and our statehood as two national indisputable values. Through our press and substantive activities, we will serve as a strong barrier and defender against all kinds of encroachments to both.

The current terribly chaotic and lawless situation must be immediately stopped and a return to work inspired by the ideology of national unity must be made.