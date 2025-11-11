Paul Ignatius, 104, Former US Navy Secretary, Armenian-American Icon, Dies

WASHINGTON — Paul Robert Ignatius, an Armenian-American icon, died on November 6, at age 104.

Ignatius was born in Glendale, California, on November 11, 1920. His maternal grandfather, Avedis Jamgochian, a native of Agn (Egin) in the Kharpert region and an early graduate of Euphrates (Yeprad) College in Kharpert, settled in Glendale in 1911, and was thus one of the first Armenians to live there. His parents, Hovsep Ignatius, a rug salesman also from Kharpert, and Elisa Jamgochian, a pianist, married in 1919.

Ignatius was a 1938 graduate of Hoover High School in Glendale, then attended and graduated from the University of Southern California. During World War II he served as a naval officer. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier Manila Bay and was on the carrier when it was attacked in the Philippines by Japanese air and naval forces as part of the Battle of Leyte Gulf. After the war, he earned an MBA from Harvard University.

During his school years, he served as high school class president, acted in plays, and through his parents’ friendship with famed director Rouben Mamoulian, made appearances in the films “Becky Sharp” (1935) and “High, Wide and Handsome” (1937). Ignatius also worked for a summer at Warner Brothers after graduating from high school and later worked for film producer Louis de Rochemont, contributing to the 1951 film “The Whistle at Eaton Falls.” However, Ignatius’s life’s work would lie elsewhere; as he wrote, “As time went on, I became interested in national affairs and the opportunity for public service, and my life developed along those lines.”

In the 1950s, Ignatius founded Harbridge House, Inc., a management consulting and research firm based in Boston. In the 1960s, he would go on to serve for eight years in the presidential administrations of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Paul Ignatius joined the Defense Department as assistant secretary of the Army for logistics in 1961, during the Kennedy administration, at a time when the United States had become increasingly embroiled in the Vietnam War. Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, the former Ford Motor Company president who had recruited Ignatius as one of his “whiz kids” from the world of business and analytics, called him “one of my most valued and trusted associates.”