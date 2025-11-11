  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

The cutting of the anniversary cake
Montreal’s Abaka Newspaper Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MONTREAL — The golden anniversary of the trilingual Abaka, the first Armenian newspaper founded in Canada, was celebrated on Sunday, November 1, in the Centre Arménie of Laval, a suburb of Montreal, with over 300 guests.  The event was held under the aegis of the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Canada Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan and the patronage of Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan and featured a popular star from Yerevan, singer Sophie Mkheyan.

From left, Mr. and Mrs. Sargis Stepanyan, Meguerditch Kanondjian, Mr. and Mrs. Garo Donoyan, Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, Nadia Gundjian, Amb. Anahit Harutyunyan, Primate Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, Arden Dervishian, Rep. Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, Hon. Consul of Armenia Levon Afeyan and Mrs. Afeyan, and Mr. and Mrs. Diran Avedian

The evening was a successful fundraiser for the newspaper, which is supported by many individual donors as well as the Tekeyan Cultural Association Central Board and the Armenian General Benevolent Union Central Board. After the dinner service, the master of ceremonies, Salpi Haladjian Margossian, welcomed guests and invited Avedis Bakkalian, editor of Abaka, to speak on the role of the Armenian press, and in particular that of Abaka, for the Armenian community.

MC Salpi Haladjian Margossian

Margossian then called to the podium Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, the president of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and one of the main founders of Abaka, to speak. He highlighted the great contribution of the group of dedicated people who helped found and then continued the work of the newspaper over the decades, many of whom have passed away. He stressed that the establishment of Abaka was the result of a plan executed through consistent work. The goal was to inculcate a strong Armenian national character to the newly formed Canadian-Armenian community and to make sure its connection with the Armenian homeland and the Armenian diaspora remained constant.

Editor Avedis Bakkalian

Dr. Gundjian noted that the birth of Abaka was the result of the century-old patriotic tradition and inspiration of great leaders and intellectuals of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL or “Ramgavar”), such as Vahan Tekeyan, Mihran Damadian and Kersam Aharonian. He said that the 50 years that were being celebrated that night were truly part of a battle without beginning or end.

Dr. Arshavir Gundjian

After this reference to a battle, Dr. Gundjian thought it appropriate to introduce to the audience Armenian national hero Lt. Col. Sargis Stepanyan, who was present as a guest. He pointed out that Stepanyan had made a supreme sacrifice in defending his homeland and lost three of his four limbs in the process. The entire audience expressed its profound respect for the hero through a thunderous standing ovation.

Mr. and Mrs. Sargis Stepanyan

After Dr. Gundjian’s speech, Ambassador Harutyunyan expressed her appreciation for the 50 years of consistently broadminded and honest journalistic labor of Abaka, which has been supportive of the homeland. She included in her appreciation all those who have been carrying out this difficult work, especially the current editor Avedis Bakkalian, the first editor Arsen Noubar Mamourian, and Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, the latter having played a decisive role in creating the main infrastructure of the Canadian-Armenian community.

Amb. Anahit Harutyunyan

MC Margossian then invited the Primate to speak, who in his turn highly appreciated the important mission of Abaka which it conducted in the Canadian-Armenian community for 50 years, especially during difficult and turbulent periods of time for the church and homeland. The Primate highlighted the vital importance of the ensemble of our national main structures, the church, the Armenian school and the Armenian press, which complement each other, and the leaders who have played a big role in their creation and operation, among whom the main driving force, Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, was present this evening. The Primate gave warm praise and fatherly blessing to this work dedicated to the Armenian people.

Primate, Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan

Throughout this first part of the evening, a video playing on a loop on a large screen on the stage showed samples of pages taken from 50 years of issues of Abaka which reflected the great events and figures of both Canada-Armenians and the Armenian world. The other main founders of Abaka, the late Dr. Haroutiun Arzoumanian and Edmond Y. Azadian, appeared there, along with the irreplaceable wise benefactor Alex Manoogian. This video was prepared by Berj Kokorian, Avedis Torossian and Aren Torossian.

The star of the evening, Sofi Mkheyan

The next part of the evening began when Margossian introduced and invited to the stage Mkheyan, who appeared amidst impressive musical and lighting effects. She began her performance with Gomidas’s immortal Horovel song but then instantly switched to her own modern style, though always remaining faithful to the Armenian content. She demonstrated an unrivaled ability to keep an entire hall of people on their feet in an atmosphere of continuous dancing, punctuated by rapturous applause.

Thanks to Sofi Mkheyan

Mkheyan at times descended from the stage to entice even somewhat reserved audience members into joining the festivities. At the intermission of her performance, Margossian invited the Primate and the ambassador to lead the evening’s notables in cutting a cake representing the 50 years of achievements of Abaka. Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, Avedis Bakkalian, Tekeyan Montreal Chapter Chairman Noubar Babikian and ADL Eugene Papazian Chapter Chairman Ara Balian joined this ceremony under the spotlights.

Enthusiastic audience members

Afterwards, Mkheyan continued to enchant the audience with her captivating songs until the late hours finally brought the evening to its conclusion.

[The staff of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator felicitates its sister newspaper Abaka on its golden anniversary and congratulates the event organizing committee, supported by efforts of the Montreal Tekeyan chapter and the members of its ladies committee, for such a successful affair.]

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
