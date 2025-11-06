Saints Vartanantz Parish Celebrates Pastor’s 20th Anniversary of Ordination

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Parishioners of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church recently gathered with joy and thanksgiving to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Father Khachatur Kesablyan’s Ordination to the Priesthood. The evening began with a special “Hrashapar” worship service to welcome Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate, who was invited to bless and present Father Khachatur with a floral pilon (cope), and share a proclamation from Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians in recognition of Father Khachatur’s magnificent ministry. Participating clergy in the procession into the sanctuary were Very Rev. Father Nerseh Khalatyan, Rev. Father Tateos Abdalian, Rev. Father Arakel Aljalian, Rev. Father Tadeos Barsamyan, Rev. Father Krikor Sabounjian, Rev. Father Vart Gyozalian, and Rev. Father Stepan Baljian. At the conclusion of the worship service, the chairpersons of four parish organizations presented Father Khachatur with a new set of liturgical vestments for celebration of the Divine Liturgy.

Just prior to the worship service, Father Khachatur was wonderfully surprised to enjoy the presence of long-time friend and the Godfather of his wedding, the Very Rev. Nerseh Khalatyan, the Abbot of Holy Martyrs’ Church, who flew from Armenia to participate in the 20th anniversary event.

Over 250 parishioners and friends packed the beautifully decorated Kazanjian ballroom for the dinner-program that followed the Hrashapar Service. Thanks to the generosity and artistic talents of committee member, Elizabeth Hzor, a beautiful tapestry featuring Holy Etchmiadzin, which was prepared in Armenia, was hung behind the head table as a reminder of Father Khachatur’s birthplace in Armenia. Following dinner, greetings were offered by Parish Council Chair, Bruce Kayajanian, who expressed gratitude for Father Khachatur’s enduring spiritual leadership, which has been responsible for the growth and vitality of the parish. Sandra Boroyan, 20th Anniversary Committee Chair, welcomed all those in attendance and expressed deep appreciation to a highly energetic and dedicated committee for helping prepare a well-deserved tribute to Father Khachatur. The program continued with a narrated slide presentation, “Celebrating Our Shepard’s Ministry,” by Deacon Ara Jeknavorian, who shared some of the lighter and lively highlights of Father Khachatur’s ministry. Sub-deacon Michael Kasparian, Parish Council Chair of the Cape Cod Mission Parish, thanked Father Khachatur for his guidance and efforts to grow the mission parish. Recitations in Armenian were offered by Elizabeth Hzor and Elen Aghazarian, and a piano musical interlude was provided by Narek Kesablyan and David Arustamyan. ACYOA members prepared a heart-warming video which underscored how Father Khachatur has impacted the spiritual development of each member. Maria Kesablyan offered an insightful tribute as a ”P-K” (priest’s kid) to her father’s priestly service to the church. Following the cutting of the anniversary cake, Yn. Anna was presented with a large bouquet of flowers thanking her for her devotion and support to Father Khachatur’s ministry.

Kesablyan, filled with great emotion, shared his journey to the priesthood highlighting the role of his parents and grandparents. “Having the opportunity to serve God’s people has been one of the greatest honors of my life. These past twenty years have been a life-changing blessing and a testament to God’s faithfulness and grace. I am humbly grateful to His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II and His Grace Bishop Mesrob for this honor.”

Bishop Mesrob expressed his joy in witnessing such a wonderful parish tribute to Father Khachatur’s remarkable ministry. He offered prayers that his service to the church continues to grow and strengthen.” I am blessed to join the faithful community of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church to celebrate two decades of Father Khachatur’s devoted service, pastoral care, and spiritual leadership. His ministry has touched countless lives with faith, wisdom, and love for our Armenian Church.” The Primate went on to congratulate wonderful work by Father Khachatur in the Saints Vartanantz and Cape Cod mission parishes, and in his Saint Vartan Camp ministry.

Members of the 20th anniversary committee included: Sandra Boroyan, Chair; Peter Bogosian; Dara Hagopian; Elizabeth Hzor; Marky Juknavorian; Bonnie Chayes Yousefian; and Deacon Ara Jeknavorian, Advisor.