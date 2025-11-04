Danny Bedrosian Continues Writing on P-Funk, Performing Music, Creating Armenian Comics

Thus he concluded, “In a lot of ways, my studies and just my existence as an Armenian gave me a lot of interesting insight into this sort of ‘underdoggish’ but extremely epic and masterful kind of historiography. It gave me a definite one-up in that.”

He also noted a somewhat coincidental Armenian connection as there have been other Armenians involved in the band and supporting organization. He was not the first band member who was Armenian: that was Bruce Nazarian, who, he said, was a proud Tokatsi (Yevdokia in Armenian) from Detroit. And there were others on the management and publicity side. The reasons were many, he said, such as “sheer geography. The band started out in New Jersey and there is a prominent Armenian population there. The largest output of their discographical material was done in Detroit where there is a large Armenian population, and one of the first cities to envelope the P-Funk sound and to really take them in was Boston, which has a large Armenian population. Then of course they moved the office to Los Angeles in later years which again … [laugh].”

Meanwhile, Bedrosian is working on finishing new issues of his comic book series devoted to Armenian mythology. The first three issues were later combined into a trade paperback which, said Bedrosian, sold so well that secondary and tertiary print runs had to be issued. Bedrosian appears at various comic book conventions to sell his comics.

Issue no. 4 was completed at the beginning of this year, which is devoted to Asdghig and the children of Asdghig [Astghik]. This current issue is more female centric, as it focuses on goddesses. He also has finished the script for issue number zero (having a zero number issues is a type of prequel book), which deals with the creation of the world and the god Ar. After that, numbers 5 and 6 will deal with King Aram and King Ara the Handsome.

Bedrosian explained that after he writes a book, an art team works on the illustrations. He himself can draw and do breakdowns and layouts, but the team does some of the back covers and other parts. The team includes a separate colorist and a separate letterer, and part of the process, Bedrosian said, is giving the team members a crash course in Armenian mythology, as well as architecture, cuisine and clothing. Each story is really a story within a story, set in two different time periods and disparate locations

The majority of the audience for the comics are non-Armenians, Bedrosian noted, so it is a way for the latter to learn about Armenian studies, plus it is something different and fantastical for readers who already know about Greek and Norse mythologies.

He added: “It is great to have Armenian kids that are buying the comics. I didn’t have an Armenian comic when I was a kid. I would have killed to have had an Armenian comic when I was a kid, something that had any kind of Armenian representation. I would have killed for an Armenian character, just one, one Armenian character – let alone an entire plethora of good, bad, great, mighty, wonderful, powerful, beautiful and different authentic characters that are not of my creation but come from our great traditions.”

What’s Next

Bedrosian is constantly traveling. He is on tour with George Clinton and the P-Funk Band frequently, and also does book signings. For example, on his last major tour, he traveled for 38 days involving 25 flights and 25 shows, and the average flight was 9 hours. He left August 27 and did 11 days in Japan, 2 days in Singapore, 8 days in Malaysia, 8 days in Australia and another 7 days in Hawaii. He flew home to Florida for 16 hours and then flew to Boston and did an interview for “All Things Considered” there. After 3 hours in Boston he drove to Bangor, Maine, for a book release show, and then another book release show at his alma mater at the University of New Hampshire, which included a lecture, book signing and curated concert. Then at 3 a.m. he left for the airport to fly to Arcata, Calif. for a show. He then flew home two days before he did this interview in October, very jetlagged.

He exclaimed: “Unfortunately, everywhere I go could be a vacation, but it is a working vacation — it is very much not a vacation! I travel so much that by the time I get home I don’t want to go anywhere.”

One place he wants to go is Armenia, where he has never been, but said he needs a fairly substantial free block of time, which he so far has not had.

At present, he continues to promote his new book, doing appearances at shows, at community centers, at schools, at universities and book fairs. He is also releasing his own music frequently. He said that his old New England Band, Sweet Mother Child, which was an 18-piece funk band operating out of Massachusetts and New Hampshire for about 6 or 7 years, when Bedrosian was in high school and college, has reconvened. It is doing an anniversary album which is coming out in December.