  TOP STORIES WEEK   45
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
45

Week

Latest articles of the week
Danny Bedrosian (photo courtesy Danny Bedrosian)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Danny Bedrosian Continues Writing on P-Funk, Performing Music, Creating Armenian Comics

by
Aram Arkun
50
0

WATERTOWN — Armenian-American musician Daniel “Danny” Peter Bedrosian has just published a second book on George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic (P-Funk) collective, a group which is one of the standard bearers of funk music and the longest running popular music band of all time. Bedrosian is a longstanding member of this group as well as the author of an Armenian-themed comic book series, Sons of the Sun, or Arevorti.

Danny Bedrosian (photo courtesy Danny Bedrosian)

His new book is titled Make My Funk the P-Funk: Parliament-Funkadelic’s Meteoric Rise in 1975 from Chocolate City to Mothership Connection (Bloomsbury Publishing, 288 pp.). New England native Bedrosian said, “It wasn’t my plan from the get-go to do this. In fact, I wasn’t even sure if the first book was going to be published or made into a book.” However, that book, The Authorized P-Funk Song Reference: Official Canon of Parliament-Funkadelic, 1956-2023, published at the end of September 2023 by Rowan and Littlefield Publishers, became the latter’s best seller that year, according to Bedrosian, despite only having 2 ½ months of sales. In fact, it went on to become the company’s best seller, or at least one of its two best sellers, in its whole publishing history, he added. This recent success also caught the eye of Bloomsbury Press, which bought out Rowan and Littlefield.

Before the sale, Roman and Littlefield encouraged Bedrosian to write a second book, and the latter suggested writing it about the band’s successes and related developments in 1975. Why? Bedrosian said: “I make the argument that it is almost the most important year in the 70-year history of this band.” That year, the band put out three albums, “Chocolate City” and “Let’s Take It to the Stage,” while its third, “Mothership Connection,” achieved platinum status. “So in the course of a year,” Bedrosian said, “they go from still riding around in a station wagon to landing this massive $275,000 prop [the Mothership, a space vehicle prop] at sold-out stadiums and arenas all around the world.”

An additional reason for choosing 1975 for his study is that 2025 is the fiftieth anniversary of the three albums which were issued that year.

In his new book, Bedrosian details not only the history of the band up to that point but all the historical happenings in the year 1975, and how they influenced band leader George Clinton and the group to write the type of music they did. This is the first proper monograph about P-Funk, Bedrosian said, with endnotes and footnotes. However, unlike his first book, which was an encyclopedic reference book, this book also is a good read, he said, even for people with only a casual understanding of this band, as it is in a more narrative style.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

When Bedrosian had joined the band, fortunately the bulk of the people originally involved were still around, and he had unique access to them as an insider himself. He was able to do dozens of informal interviews with them which became invaluable to him much later when he became an author.

Make My Funk the P-Funk will actually be one in a series of books covering different periods of time of P-Funk, and Bedrosian already has developed the idea for a book about the band in 1978, when the group had the largest number of charting singles, the most platinum albums and the most platinum hits. While the book covering 1975 had the difficulty that at least half of the people involved in making the group’s albums at that time are now deceased, there is a larger swathe of musicians, artists, engineers and others involved in the 1978 period who are still around, and even some are still in the band. This makes obtaining source information from members much more easy. This volume hopefully will come out in 2027. He will then choose other years to write about, but not necessarily in chronological order, he said.

Prior to completing the 1978 book, however, Bedrosian is finishing an update of The Authorized P-Funk Song Reference for a paperback edition that is planned to appear at the end of 2026.

The Armenian Connection

Bedrosian, who has studied Armenian history, as always brings an Armenian perspective to his work. He made a parallel between Armenian history and the history of P-Funk, stating that Armenian history intersects with so many of the important developments of world history from ancient times to modern, while in his view, he said, “at the same time maintaining this strange otherness away from everything — a sort of isolated and lesser told history.”

In this context, he said, “the interesting thing is P-Funk is almost like the Armenia of the music world, because it is this long-running thing. It has been around seemingly forever. It activates and absorbs influences, while also hugely influencing the world around it. And yet it is largely misunderstood and dealt with in a very cursory way, dealt with in a way where historians have trouble accurately placing it within the context of a music history lexicon. You know, where do we fit the Parliament Funkadelic? It starts in the doowop era, but does it belong in a history lesson in the doowop era? It is very hard to place it within any one era or pigeonhole it.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Thus he concluded, “In a lot of ways, my studies and just my existence as an Armenian gave me a lot of interesting insight into this sort of ‘underdoggish’ but extremely epic and masterful kind of historiography. It gave me a definite one-up in that.”

He also noted a somewhat coincidental Armenian connection as there have been other Armenians involved in the band and supporting organization. He was not the first band member who was Armenian: that was Bruce Nazarian, who, he said, was a proud Tokatsi (Yevdokia in Armenian) from Detroit. And there were others on the management and publicity side. The reasons were many, he said, such as “sheer geography. The band started out in New Jersey and there is a prominent Armenian population there. The largest output of their discographical material was done in Detroit where there is a large Armenian population, and one of the first cities to envelope the P-Funk sound and to really take them in was Boston, which has a large Armenian population. Then of course they moved the office to Los Angeles in later years which again … [laugh].”

Meanwhile, Bedrosian is working on finishing new issues of his comic book series devoted to Armenian mythology. The first three issues were later combined into a trade paperback which, said Bedrosian, sold so well that secondary and tertiary print runs had to be issued. Bedrosian appears at various comic book conventions to sell his comics.

Issue no. 4 was completed at the beginning of this year, which is devoted to Asdghig and the children of Asdghig [Astghik]. This current issue is more female centric, as it focuses on goddesses. He also has finished the script for issue number zero (having a zero number issues is a type of prequel book), which deals with the creation of the world and the god Ar. After that, numbers 5 and 6 will deal with King Aram and King Ara the Handsome.

Bedrosian explained that after he writes a book, an art team works on the illustrations. He himself can draw and do breakdowns and layouts, but the team does some of the back covers and other parts. The team includes a separate colorist and a separate letterer, and part of the process, Bedrosian said, is giving the team members a crash course in Armenian mythology, as well as architecture, cuisine and clothing. Each story is really a story within a story, set in two different time periods and disparate locations

The majority of the audience for the comics are non-Armenians, Bedrosian noted, so it is a way for the latter to learn about Armenian studies, plus it is something different and fantastical for readers who already know about Greek and Norse mythologies.

He added: “It is great to have Armenian kids that are buying the comics. I didn’t have an Armenian comic when I was a kid. I would have killed to have had an Armenian comic when I was a kid, something that had any kind of Armenian representation. I would have killed for an Armenian character, just one, one Armenian character – let alone an entire plethora of good, bad, great, mighty, wonderful, powerful, beautiful and different authentic characters that are not of my creation but come from our great traditions.”

What’s Next

Bedrosian is constantly traveling. He is on tour with George Clinton and the P-Funk Band frequently, and also does book signings. For example, on his last major tour, he traveled for 38 days involving 25 flights and 25 shows, and the average flight was 9 hours. He left August 27 and did 11 days in Japan, 2 days in Singapore, 8 days in Malaysia, 8 days in Australia and another 7 days in Hawaii. He flew home to Florida for 16 hours and then flew to Boston and did an interview for “All Things Considered” there. After 3 hours in Boston he drove to Bangor, Maine, for a book release show, and then another book release show at his alma mater at the University of New Hampshire, which included a lecture, book signing and curated concert. Then at 3 a.m. he left for the airport to fly to Arcata, Calif. for a show. He then flew home two days before he did this interview in October, very jetlagged.

He exclaimed: “Unfortunately, everywhere I go could be a vacation, but it is a working vacation — it is very much not a vacation! I travel so much that by the time I get home I don’t want to go anywhere.”

One place he wants to go is Armenia, where he has never been, but said he needs a fairly substantial free block of time, which he so far has not had.

At present, he continues to promote his new book, doing appearances at shows, at community centers, at schools, at universities and book fairs. He is also releasing his own music frequently. He said that his old New England Band, Sweet Mother Child, which was an 18-piece funk band operating out of Massachusetts and New Hampshire for about 6 or 7 years, when Bedrosian was in high school and college, has reconvened. It is doing an anniversary album which is coming out in December.

SHARE
Previous Book on Operation Nemesis Telling the Story to Broad German and Austrian Audiences Now Available in Armenian
Next Brother, Nephew of Catholicos Arrested As Church-State Standoff Deepens in Armenia
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.