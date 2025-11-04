Brother, Nephew of Catholicos Arrested As Church-State Standoff Deepens in Armenia

By Ruzanna Stepanian

Armenian law-enforcement authorities have arrested the brother and nephew of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on suspicion of committing a crime amid mounting tensions between the government and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Attorney Ara Zohrabyan said that a decision had been made to detain Catholicos’ brother, Gevorg Nersisyan, and his son, Hambardzum over the weekend. The Investigative Committee’s spokesperson, Kima Avdalyan, confirmed to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on November 3 that a public criminal prosecution was launched against the two individuals under Article 211 of the Criminal Code, which deals with coercing someone to conduct or refrain from conducting campaign activities or otherwise obstructing such activities.

Zohrabyan also said that in the enlarged community of Vagharshapat where a campaign ahead of a local election is underway, a candidate from a pro-government political party claimed on Facebook that on November 1, the Catholicos’s brother, Gevorg Nersisyan, together with his sons, allegedly obstructed his election campaign. Zohrabyan rejected the claim.

The arrests, which the country’s opposition and church advocates are certain to condemn as politically motivated, come as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues to publicly challenge the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church. On Sunday, Pashinyan attended a liturgy celebrated by defrocked cleric Stepan Asatryan (formerly Father Aram) at the Hovhannavank Monastery in Ohanavan, 30 kilometers northwest of Yerevan, marking the second consecutive week that he has joined a service led by the banned priest.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the spiritual center of the Armenian Apostolic Church, had previously defrocked Asatrian and prohibited him from performing any religious rites. Last week, the Church described Asatrian’s services as a “soul-destroying initiative,” accusing Pashinyan of attempting to “split the Church.”