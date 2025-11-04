Azerbaijan’s ‘Western Azerbaijan’ Campaign Exposed in Leaked Documents

By Rasmus Canbäck
Leaked documents reviewed by OC Media reveal how Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration has coordinated and funded the international rollout of the “Western Azerbaijan” narrative — a campaign that, while framed as humanitarian, lays the groundwork for potential irredentist claims on Armenian territory.
In recent years, Azerbaijan has launched a campaign centered around the concept of “Western Azerbaijan” — a term that refers not to its own territory, but to some, or all of the Republic of Armenia.
The campaign is framed as a humanitarian effort to support the ‘safe and dignified return” of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia during the collapse of the Soviet Union. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, at the outset of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, hundreds of thousands of Armenians and Azerbaijanis were displaced as ethnic tensions and violence erupted in both countries.
Over time, the “Western Azerbaijan” narrative has evolved into a state-directed communication strategy. The initiative is now occasionally deployed as a rhetorical instrument in Baku’s ongoing conflict with Yerevan.
While the campaign is publicly presented as cultural or humanitarian, independent experts have identified clear irredentist undertones. Thomas de Waal, a UK-based regional analyst, described the initiative as ‘simply irredentist” in a 2023 article for Carnegie Europe.