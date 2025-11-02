  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

The three actors, from left, Talar Zokian, Harout Chatmajian and Armenak Kurusyan, are applauded at the end of the play (photo Aram Arkun)
Arts & Culture

TCA Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group Presents ‘The Marriage Proposal’ in Watertown

by
Aram Arkun
27
WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group of New Jersey presented a Western Armenian dinner theater version of Anton Chekhov’s “The Marriage Proposal” in Watertown, on Sunday, October 26. The event was cosponsored by St. James Armenian Church, the Society of Istanbul Armenians of Boston and the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter and took place at St. James Church’s Keljik Hall, which was filled to capacity.

TCA Boston Chapter Recording Secretary Maral Der Torossian welcomed guests in Armenian and English and provided some background information about the play and the Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group. The actual play was preceded by a comic “historical introduction” to the history of marriage proposals by “Professor” Harout Chatmajian, accompanied by slides, while guests enjoyed a sumptuous dinner. The dialogue was in Armenian, with English subtitles projected onto a screen.

TCA Boston Chapter Recording Secretary Maral Der Torossian introduces the program (photo Aram Arkun)

The one-act play was originally written in 1888-1889. In the current version, Armenak Kurusyan performed as the main character, Ivan Vassilevich Lomov, a young man who wanted to propose to Natalia Stepanovna, played by Talar Zokian. The director of the play, Harout Chatmajian, also acted the role of her father, Stepan Stepanovich Chubukov, a landowner.

“Professor” Harout Chatmajian delivering his lecture with slides (photo Aram Arkun)

The three actors, along with subtitles operator Elizabeth Akian, subtitles designer Ani Chatmajian, and wardrobe, stage design and props specialist Marie Zokian, all came to the Boston area from New Jersey for the performance. Local members of the sponsoring organizations meanwhile prepared the set and the food and drinks. Arda Cam was hired to set up the sound system and projector while BYO Events handled drinks.

Harout Chatmajian as Stepan Stepanovich Chubukov, reading his newspaper (the Armenian Mirror-Spectator) (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenak Kurusyan as Ivan Vassilevich Lomov, left, with Harout Chatmajian playing Stepan Stepanovich Chubukov (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenak Kurusyan as Ivan Vassilevich Lomov, left, with Talar Zokian as Natalia Stepanovna (photo Aram Arkun)

Youth volunteers included Jacob Naroian, Ara Naroian, Lucy Simonian and Lianna Shememian, while adult volunteers not formally in the sponsoring organizations included Hagop and Marsha Alabashian, Susan Adamian Covo and Sarkis Antreassian.

An example of the English subtitles above the stage (photo Aram Arkun)

The organizers greatly appreciated the kind permission of St. James Armenian Church and Fr. Arakel Aljalian for the use of the church kitchen and hall.

The three actors with their flowers with the other TCA Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group members plus local organizers

At the end of the event, TCA of the US and Canada Executive Director Aram Arkun thanked all involved and asked any people in the audience or among their acquaintances who might be interested in acting locally to contact the TCA Boston chapter.

